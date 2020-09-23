Resilinc CEO, Bindiya Vakil, Named Woman of the Year by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

/EIN News/ -- The magazine’s first annual Women in Supply Chain Award recognizes top female executives



MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc Corporation, the world’s leading supply chain monitoring, mapping, and resiliency solution, is pleased to announce that CEO and founder, Bindiya Vakil, has been named Woman of the Year by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine. This first annual Women in Supply Chain award recognizes female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women across all areas of the supply chain industry.

A renowned thought leader in supply chain risk management for over a decade, Vakil founded Resilinc to help transform the way that global organizations approach supply chain visibility and risk; driving them to shift from reactively addressing catastrophic supply chain events to putting preventative solutions in place through monitoring, mapping, and planning. These solutions – driven by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning - have enabled today’s largest companies to substantially offset supply chain disruption and enable resiliency.

“I'm honored and humbled to be receiving this award. As a female CEO and entrepreneur, the acknowledgement is meaningful: it’s important to showcase the work women are doing in a historically male-dominated industry. I’m also grateful to be bringing more visibility to the importance of supply chain risk management,” said Vakil. “In the last six months alone there have been catastrophic disruptions caused by geopolitical conflicts and natural disasters, as well as unprecedented transportation and production delays due to COVID-19. Companies can no longer take a reactive approach to SCRM and we are already seeing supply chain risk management go from a ‘nice to have’ to a board level initiative.”

Throughout this tumultuous time period, Vakil has reported on and offered solutions to the risks and vulnerabilities facing global supply chains across various industries such as Aerospace & Defense, Food & Beverage, High Tech, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, Consumer Package Goods, and Healthcare.

“When we invested in Resilinc, we invested in Bindiya as much as the business idea. Her entrepreneurial spirit combined with deep-knowledge and passion for bringing a technology-based supply chain risk management solution to the table, made the decision easy,” said Ravi Mohan, Managing Director at Shasta Ventures. “On behalf of the entire team at Shasta Ventures we’d like to congratulate Bindiya on being named Woman of the Year. Well deserved!”

Vakil will be featured on the cover of Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine’s September issue. To read the cover story online, visit www.sdcexec.com .

About Resilinc

Resilinc is the world’s leading supply chain monitoring, mapping, and resiliency solution. Over 100 of the world’s leading organizations including IBM, General Motors, EMC, Amgen, and Western Digital rely on Resilinc’s AI-powered monitoring service to have visibility into potential supply chain disruption. Resilinc maps the supply chain multiple tiers deep, down to part, supplier and site levels, and exposes bottlenecks deep in sub-tier suppliers. Companies partner with Resilinc to protect revenue despite supply chain disruptions worldwide. For more information, visit us at http://www.resilinc.com.

