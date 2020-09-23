JRSIS Health Care Corporation Spokesperson, Mary Xing, Discusses the Business Model and Markets for the Company in a New Audio Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announces the availability of a new interview with JRSIS Health Care Corp. (“the Company”) (OTCQX: JRSS), a health care corporation.



SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. interviews Mary Xing, Managing Partner of Eden Hall Global Capital Co., Ltd. Eden Hall Global Capital Co., Ltd. handles the investor relations for JRSIS Health Care Corporation. JRSIS Health Care Corporation is serving patients on a municipal and county level and providing both Western and Chinese medical practices to the citizens of Harbin. JRSIS Health Care Corporation provide a wide range medical services that match the capabilities and efficiency of a Class 3 hospital (note: difference in Class 1, Class 2 and Class 3 hospitals are primarily determined by the number of open beds and number physicians station). By recruiting the best local medical personnel in Harbin while equipping them with the latest medical equipment, the hospital is ranked as one of the top most recognized and respected medical facilities in Harbin.

About JRSIS Health Care Corporation

JRSIS Health Care Corporation (JRSS), a health care corporation, which was established in Florida. The main operating subsidiaries of JRSS, include Harbin Jiarun Hospital and two branches established in China, which are a comprehensive private hospital group that provides patients with medical services, such as, hospitalization, outpatient, emergency, and examination services.

JRSS focuses on patient-centered philosophy, patient satisfaction as service standards. All medical personnel specialize in medical technology with high professional ethics for offering quality service, warm healthcare environment, competitive prices, and dedication to our patients. Please visit http://www.jhcc.cn and sign up for regular updates.

