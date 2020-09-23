Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cemtrex to Host Virtual Roadshow Webinar on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, NY, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  — Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, will host a virtual roadshow webinar on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Cemtrex Chairman and CEO Saagar Govil will be presenting an overview of the market opportunity and the company’s strategy to accelerate its revenue growth.  The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question and answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date:                                    Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Time:                                    1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Dial-in:                                 1-877-705-6003

International Dial-in:          1-201-493-6725

Conference Code:                13710557

Webcast:                             http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141559

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through October 20th, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13710557. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the company’s investor relations section here. 

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in markets such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV) in a wide range of sectors, including consumer products, industrial manufacturing, digital applications, and intelligent security & surveillance systems.
www.cemtrex.com.


Investor Relations
Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President – MZ North America
Direct: 949-491-8235
CETX@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Primary Logo

