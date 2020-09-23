NORTH CHARLESTON TAX PREPARER ARRESTED FOR ASSISTING WITH FALSE TAX RETURNS

Page Content

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a North Charleston tax preparer and charged him with 14 counts of willfully making false South Carolina Income Tax returns for others.

According to arrest warrants, Serge Lajeunesse, 40, owner of Tax United, LLC, prepared false tax documents totaling $414,000 in false expenses and deductions for various customers without their knowledge or consent from 2015 – 2019. The false expenses and deductions included business expenses, taxes, charitable contributions, and unreimbursed employee expenses.

If convicted, Lajeunesse faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $500 fine per count. He is being held in the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

While many preparers are honest tax professionals, the SCDOR urges South Carolinians to be cautious and informed when selecting tax preparation assistance. Check out Tips for Choosing a Tax Preparer at dor.sc.gov/iit.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID- 27) to criminalinvestigations@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.

