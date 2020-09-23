A to Z Locksmith Now Offering Additional Savings on Handicap and Automatic Door Repair & Installation in Toronto

An industry leader in providing locksmith and security services in Toronto offers additional savings to its customers.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with A to Z Locksmith announced today that it is now offering 10 percent off handicap and automatic door repair and installation in Toronto to help its customers save during the pandemic.

“We’re glad to be able to offer this tremendous deal with an additional 10 percent off of our already affordable and competitive rates,” said Roman Ovchinnikov, locksmith/security consultant and spokesperson for A to Z Locksmith.

A to Z Locksmith’s mission is to provide quality locksmith and security services at affordable and competitive rates. As a locksmith team serving the greater Toronto area, the company has been providing mobile locksmith services to commercial and residential customers since 2009.

At A To Z Locksmith, the company prides itself on using top-of-the-line tools and hardware.

“We always stand behind our products,” Roman said, before adding, “All of our technicians are professional, highly trained, insured and bonded.”

Roman explained that customers can now receive a free estimate by its award-winning door automation experts and receive 10 percent off the total price.

“Whether you want to add automatic doors to your business or need your existing automatic doors serviced, A to Z Locksmith can help,” Roman stressed. “For new doors, we make the process easy and help you get the best value for your budget. Start with a free consultation. If you need repairs, we offer emergency service, convenient scheduling, and a one-year warranty on new hardware.

Ovchinnikov went on to point out that its preferred product is the Ditec automatic door opener.

“It’s a great product that’s manufactured right here in the GTA, very reliable and has three years warranty, but we’ll help you make the right decision for your specific situation,” Ovchinnikov said. “There are many options available.”

For more information, please visit atozlocksmith.ca/blog-new and atozlocksmith.ca/about-us-new.

About A To Z Locksmith

Contact Details:

Roman Ovchinnikov

locksmith/security consultant

Phone: (647) 493-8376

Source: A To Z Locksmith Services