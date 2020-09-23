ReelTime CEO Barry Henthorn Guest Stars on The Bold Today Show with Host J.D. Houvener, Discussing the Patent for its Revolutionary Simultaneous Spherical Panorama Image and Video Capturing System, Technology

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, WA, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ReelTime VR (OTCPK:RLTR) ReelTime CEO Barry Henthorn appears as a guest star on The Bold Today Show with patent attorney and host J.D. Houvener whose law firm “Bold Patents” was responsible for the filing and ultimate issuance of ReelTime’s Recent Patent issued as U.S. Patent Number 10,761,303 September 1, 2020.



The two celebrate and discuss ReelTime’s Revolutionary Patent of the Simultaneous Spherical Panorama Image and Video Capturing System, Technology, some of the struggles and processes that they encountered along the way, and give general advice to those seeking to protect their intellectual properties. They also discuss how the invention came about, its commercial applications, and the path to enforcing existing infringements.

The Bold Today show is a weekly web series broadcast live and archived through a number of social platforms hosted by J.D. Houvener, owner of Bold Patents law firm that seeks to educate and cultivate inventors and those interested in the process of receiving a patent or protecting their ideas and other intellectual property. The program can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98CoGmTmSPU&ab_channel=BoldPatents-IntellectualProperty%26PatentLaw%21

Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime, stated: “It is always good to catch up with J.D. who is on the cutting edge of IP protection. The tenacity and competence of the Bold Patents team are responsible for the quality and breadth of the patent issued by the USPTO. We look forward to continuing down this extremely exciting path together.”

In the episode, J.D. states, “It took me a while to actually get that around my head, that one shot that captures everywhere… of the entire space around you.” He later remarked, “There are a lot of ways to monetize a patent,” and the two delve into some of the numerous paths as they relate to ReelTime.

Although the original technology allows any cell phone or other camera to instantaneously capture 360 X 360 Virtual Reality Video or pictures without any need for stitching, the patent provides protection from infringement from any capturing of a plurality of images utilizing at least one mirror. This spans a wide range of industries and uses.

The Simultaneous Spherical Panorama Image and Video Capturing System (code-named the “Periramascope”), is described in the pending patent application as a “360-degree image and capturing system having no lenses, a single lens, or a plurality of lenses. The device directs light from a sphere surrounding the device to a single reflected aggregated image that is then transformed into a full 360 X 360 spherical image or any subset thereof…”

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com , is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTC PINK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com .

