CIO Leadership: Future State 2025, the 6th Book from HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller, Details How Top Technology Executives Disrupt and Drive Success in the Digital Economy

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy , the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, has released his sixth book: Future State 2025: How Top Technology Executives Disrupt and Drive Success in the Digital Economy.



The book, which is now available from John Wiley & Sons, Inc. on Amazon, reveals how CIOs and top technology executives are partnering with the CEO and the Board to invent new business models and creating opportunities for growth and profitability in core, adjacent and new markets. This includes redesigning and reinventing the organization’s portfolio of digital assets and capabilities – especially now as companies have been forced to accelerate their digital pivot.

“The past six months have demonstrated that there’s no better time to be a technology executive as CIOs, CISOs and technology executives are in the spotlight not only for the business capabilities they’ve enabled in the remote work environment but in empowering the company grow and thrive in a time of incredible turbulence,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “The courageous leadership being demonstrated by technology executives is allowing companies to rapidly transform in what is arguably the most difficult crisis that any of us will experience in our lifetimes.”

The incredibly challenging environment corporate executives find themselves in today underscores the criticality for CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to demonstrate authentic leadership in these uncertain times to express a strong message of hope, confidence, compassion, kindness and courage with direct reports and with employees across the organization, as Muller highlights in the book.

“None of this would have been possible without clear-eyed and confident executive leadership, and a team of dedicated colleagues who shared an optimistic and uplifting vision of the future,” Muller shares in the book.

Strong reviews of Muller’s latest book continue to pour in from the industry’s top technology executives:

“Hunter and the HMG Strategy Team confirm that now is unquestionably the best time to be a technology leader,” says Eric Yuan, Founder and CEO of Zoom. “(HMG Strategy’s) Executive Leadership Summits highlight the responsibilities and opportunities we have as pioneers guiding the next amazing cycle of innovation on a global scale.”

“HMG Strategy provides a looking-glass view into the future state of technology and its global impact,” shares Patty Hatter, SVP Global Customer Services at Palo Alto Networks. “Every tech leader needs to be inclusive in thought leadership, and HMG Strategy provides the necessary, diverse viewpoints.”

“This book truly demonstrates the value of building a deep network of world-class technology leaders and practitioners. Hunter has assembled a stellar cast of industry experts and innovators, creating a book that is both highly readable and extremely useful."

―Daniel Dines, CEO and Founder, UiPath

"Hunter Muller has been at the nexus of digital transformation's effect on enterprise IT for the past decade. From this vantage point, he offers a pitch-perfect analysis of our current state and potential future. A must-read for anyone charged with charting the course of IT for the new decade."

―Wendy Pfeiffer, CIO, Nutanix

"Hunter is an amazing advocate and contributor to the advancement of CIOs. This book reflects on the latest technologies, trends, and leadership approaches that are putting CIOs at the center of organizational transformation. If you are someone who is driving change, this book is for you."

―Tony Leng, Practice Leader and Office Managing Partner, DiversifiedSearch

"Another must read book from Hunter Muller. Hunter's access to some of the very best minds and his ability to draw actionable insights will ensure you build winning strategies."

―Tom Peck, EVP and Chief Information and Digital Officer, Ingram Micro --This text refers to the hardcover edition.

To learn more about Future State 2025 and to obtain a copy of the book, click here.



