Solvent-Free Reinol Original Hand Cleaner is Easy on the Skin but Tough on Grease

Industrial Workers Want Heavy-Duty Hand Cleaner That is Soft on the Hands

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solvent-free Reinol is the hand cleaner industrial workers need.

Reinol Original Hand Cleaner is solvent-free but strong enough to remove dirt, oil, and grease without irritating the skin.

“Reinol is a solvent-free, industrial-strength, and heavy-duty hand cleaner that is easy on your skin,” said Clive Leon, founder and chairman of Reinol. “Industrial workers, such as automotive mechanics , get their hands dirty with oil, grease solvents, and degreasing agents. They need a soap that works, but won’t damage their skin.

“Our Reinol Original Hand Cleaner gets the job done and leaves your skin soft and clean,” Leon said.

Reinol has a 100-year-old track record to back up its claims.

“Industrial workers since the early 1900s have used Reinol to remove odors, stains, dirt, oil, epoxies, inks, and paints that haven’t completely dried,” Leon said. “Reinol has been used in every industrial field you can name -- automotive, mining, electrical, textiles, agriculture, transportation, and maintenance industries.

“Reinol has been popular with industries because it works,” Leon said.

Reinol’s formula only uses soft soaps, oils, and no harsh solvents. It also contains specially selected fine rounded degerminated inert quartz silica sand, which helps pick the dirt off the skin.

Now, with the COVID-19 health crises, workers are expected to wash their hands even more often than before.

“Since Reinol has no harsh chemicals, it is the perfect choice if you have to clean your hands throughout the day,” Leon said. “Many soaps and hand cleaners contain mineral spirits, kerosene, white spirits, and naphtha.”

Leon said workers today want safer soap alternatives.

“They are more concerned about their health and don’t want to deal with irritant hand dermatitis, rashes, or allergic contact dermatitis,” he added.

Not only will workers love using Reinol, but companies will find it is inexpensive to buy. Just rub a level teaspoon full of Reinol into your hands, add a few drops of water, lather, and rinse thoroughly. A one-liter tub should wash 300 pairs of hands. Reinol recently introduced a dispenser that gives you the exact amount of Reinol you need to clean your hands.

“Although Reinol has been around for a century, it is the hand cleaner for today’s generation of workers who get their hands dirty,” Leon said.

To purchase Reinol Original Hand Cleaner, visit Walmart online.

