UOB Kay Hian Selects Pico to Deliver its Singapore-Based Next-Generation Trading Platform

Pico supporting firm to access the markets faster and efficiently scale expansion of its multi-asset offering

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading provider of technology services for the financial markets community, today announced it has been selected by one of Asia’s largest brokerage firms, UOB Kay Hian, to provide managed services and support for its new trading platform.



In a complex and evolving trading environment, with economic and geopolitical uncertainty fuelling extreme market volatility, traders are increasingly looking to diversify their investment strategies and seeking brokers that provide a broad portfolio of investment solutions. UOB Kay Hian is a stalwart in the securities trading and investments for the Asian financial markets and is committed to evolving its trading technology to maintain its strong competitive advantage.

UOB Kay Hian joins the growing number of leading banks, exchanges, asset managers, and trading firms enlisting Pico in the APAC region to achieve a next-generation environment to more rapidly, and cost-effectively, deliver differentiating functionality to clients.

“We are committed to supporting clients with the leading-edge tools required to make the fastest and smartest trades,” said Desmond Yeo, Director, at UOB Kay Hian. “Pico rapidly deployed a tailored platform for trading execution in the heart of Singapore’s liquidity hub that is engineered for seamless coordination of trading and risk strategies. In addition to lowering our OpEx, partnering with Pico has freed us to focus on optimizing our trading strategies and business operations.”

“As volatility fuels the demands for high performance solutions, traders are gravitating towards established market leaders like UOB Kay Hian,” said Roland Hamann, Pico Managing Director. “We are delighted to partner with UOB Kay Hian and provide state-of-the-art infrastructure and connectivity to help maintain their competitive edge.”

With the most comprehensive global footprint, local support and capabilities to connect to liquidity providers across the financial markets, Pico works with firms as a specialist partner to design, build, host and manage their electronic trading infrastructure.

Pico connects to liquidity providers via PicoNetTM, a private ultra-low latency, resilient and comprehensive proprietary network mesh with the fastest path connections between on-net co-location sites. This provides access to the richest market data feeds from venues around the globe delivered over the fastest available circuits, continuously monitored and managed by Pico’s unrivalled engineering experts, in-house teams and the best-in-class Corvil Analytics network monitoring solution. In addition clients are benefitting from Pico’s high precision timing solution that is available in these locations.

Pico’s strong technical excellence, SOC 2 certification and upcoming Outsourced Service Provider's Audit Report (OSPAR) compliance are ensuring the highest standards are met and our commitment to providing the standards financial services solutions demand.

About UOB Kay Hian

UOB Kay Hian is a stalwart in the securities trading and investments for the Asian financial markets. Headquartered in Singapore, our offices in Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, London, Shanghai, New York and other financial markets put us closer to our clients and to the pulse of Asia.

Providing a wide range of services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, institutions and local investors, clients can rely on our local knowledge of key Asian financial markets to improve on their investment decisions and portfolios. Access to the key global markets is also available through the various channels at the disposal of our clients.

With over 100 years of history behind us, we have learnt the importance of meeting clients' various investment needs. We are committed to constantly fine tune our products and services to ensure a successful partnership with our clients.

About Pico

Pico is a leading provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

To learn more about Pico, please visit pico.net.

