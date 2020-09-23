Amarillo nominates mine builders with experience in Brazil to board

2020 annual meeting will be virtual only

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarillo Gold Corporation (TSXV: AGC, OTCQB: AGCBF) will hold its 2020 annual meeting in a virtual only format, as set out in its 2020 information circular. The annual and special meeting of shareholders will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET at the following link: https://web.lumiagm.com/228704829.

Shareholders will consider the following seven items at the meeting, which will not be followed by a corporate presentation or update:

financial statements

number of directors

election of directors

re-appointment of auditor

re-approval of the stock option plan

approval of restricted share unit plan

approval of Share issuance and new Control Person.



Management is nominating the following individuals for election as director: David Birkett, David Laing, Lawrence Lepard, Michael Mutchler, Rostislav Raykov, Antenor Silva, and Rowland Uloth. Stephen Stow and Colin Sutherland will not be standing for re-election.

“I’d like to thank Mr. Stow and Mr. Sutherland for their service on the board,” said Rowland Uloth, Amarillo’s Chairman. “I also look forward to welcoming Mr. Laing and Mr. Silva to the board. Their guidance will be invaluable as we move into the construction phase for the Posse Gold Project at our Mara Rosa Property in Brazil.”

Mr. Laing and Mr. Silva bring extensive experience in building mines in Brazil to the board. Mr. Laing is a mining executive and engineer with 40 years of experience in mine operations and construction. He was most recently the Chief Operating Officer of Equinox Gold, where he rebuilt the Aurizona project. Mr. Silva has over 50 years of mining experience. He was a co-founder of Yamana Gold, where he was the Chief Operating Officer and President until he retired in 2009. He is based in Brazil.

About Amarillo

Amarillo Gold Corporation is advancing two gold projects in Brazil. Both are in mining-friendly states and have excellent nearby infrastructure. The development stage Posse Gold Project on its Mara Rosa Property in Goiás State has received the main permit that provides social and environmental permission for mining. Work is underway on receiving the installation permit. The exploration stage Lavras do Sul Project in Rio Grande do Sul State has more than 22 prospects centered on historic gold workings. Amarillo Gold Corporation trades on the TSXV under the symbol AGC, and on the OTCQB under the symbol AGCBF.

For further information, please contact Mike Mutchler Annemarie Brissenden President & CEO Investor Relations 416-294-0736 416-844-6284 mike.mutchler@amarillogold.com annemarie.brissenden@amarillogold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

﻿PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a94ec647-e14a-4dbe-b7f6-6133c2ffae4e