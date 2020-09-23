Menon Enhances Immune System Health of Livestock and Aquaculture Through Development of Sustainable Feed Ingredient

/EIN News/ -- Shrimp, Finfish, Poultry and Swine Trials Show the New Ingredient MrFeed® Increases Survival, Remediates Disease, Improves Growth Rates and Reduces Feed Conversion Ratios



San Diego, CA, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Menon Renewable Products ("Menon" or the "Company"), a global leader in disruptive animal feed technology, announced the commercial availability of MrFeed®, a functional and sustainable ingredient used in animal feed diets. Four new functional ingredient products have been launched to serve various animal feed markets including shrimp, finfish, poultry and swine. These innovative ag-biotech products significantly enhance animal growth, survival, and overall health while reducing the carbon footprint resulting from current animal feed practices.

Through a proprietary and scalable process called CelTherm®, Menon converts hydrocarbon-based sugars from agriculture-based raw materials into a functional animal feed ingredient that utilizes the hydrocarbons to create amino acids, fats, nucleotides, peptides and other key components that deliver the superior performance of the MrFeed® line of products.

MrFeed® replaces various grains, animal byproducts (such as blood plasma, fish meal, etc.), protein concentrates, enzymes, and other additives to create a safe, nutritious and effective finished feed solution. The CelTherm® process delivers a unique, abundant and sustainable feed ingredient that meets growing worldwide demand while eliminating the need for antibiotics in animal feed.

"We can confidently say that MrFeed® is a dream come true for feed formulators as it overcomes limitations in current animal feed diet designs. For example, MrFeed® can replace 100% of fish meal in aquaculture diets,” said Dr. Suresh Menon, Founder and President of Menon. "These new products are specifically formulated to replace unsustainable and health-inhibiting ingredients in traditional animal feed diets across multiple animal species including shrimp, finfish, poultry and swine.”

The MrFeed® product provides substantial benefits including:

- Elimination of antibiotics while promoting immunity to various viral and bacterial related diseases

- Batch consistency for each unique formulation

- Supply reliability

- Absolute traceability

- Ability to reduce or eliminate the use of fishmeal, poultry meal, SPC, grain-based proteins, enzymes and other additives utilized in traditional diets

"The MrFeed® technology utilizes agricultural byproducts, many of which currently go to landfill, to create a healthy and abundant source of sustainable food for aquaculture and livestock animals,” added Dr. Menon.

Dr. Suresh Menon developed the underlying technology for MrFeed® in 2014. He has spent the last six years optimizing the formulas for various animal feed diets, validating the process, and scaling up production. Importantly, MrFeed® has been successfully tested utilizing more than 100 agricultural feedstocks confirming the abundant supply of raw material.

Laboratory and commercial scale testing of MrFeed® to confirm improved animal health, faster growth, increased survivability and lower FCR has been completed (and continues to be ongoing) for multiple aquaculture species, poultry and swine. Testing has been on a global basis in about 20 countries including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Japan, China, India, Vietnam, Thailand, Colombia, Brazil, Honduras and Saudi Arabia. Results from many of these trials are available on the Menon Renewable Products website.

MrFeed® is now available to purchase for commercial application or testing.

For more information about Menon and MrFeed® and for contact information to place orders please visit us at www.menon.us.

About Menon Renewable Products:

Menon Renewable Products, Inc. (Menon) was founded in 2013 by Dr. Suresh Menon and is based in San Diego, CA. Menon has developed a patented process that converts hydrocarbon-based sugars from agriculture-based raw materials into a functional animal feed ingredient under the brand name MrFeed®. The ingredient not only overcomes anti-nutritional factors in many animal feed products, but also replaces various grains, related proteins, animal by-products, fishmeal and other components. MrFeed® meets increasing worldwide demand for an abundant, sustainable, cost competitive and renewable source of animal feed. MrFeed® has been proven in aquaculture, poultry and swine (with other animal species currently under testing) and has demonstrated superior performance when compared to traditional feeds in the areas of survivability, growth, disease remediation, FCR and overall animal health.

About MrFeed®

MrFeed® represents a disruptive technology that will significantly enhance animal growth and gut health. Through inclusion of a spectrum of unique prebiotics, nucleotides and peptides, MrFeed® enhances digestibility, promotes animal health and reduces the need for antibiotics and other disease remediation treatments. By utilizing agricultural and related by-products, MrFeed® reduces environmental pressure caused by over-use of unsustainable animal feed ingredients (such as fish meal).

About CelTherm®

Developed in 2007 by Dr. Suresh Menon, the CelTherm® technology is a hydrolysis process in which organic materials such as agricultural by-products are broken down into their most basic constituents. Through a proprietary oligomerization process, these constituents are then “re-assembled” into a series of nucleotides, peptides, amino acids and nutritional components that have been proven to enhance overall health and growth of animals.

Press Contact:

Kyle Porter

CMW Media, President

Menon@cmwmedia.com

+1 858.264.6600

Corporate Contact:

Menon Renewable Products, Inc.

info@menon.us

+1 858.675.9990