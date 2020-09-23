Accelitas, Inc. Expands Leadership Team: Promotes Steve Krawczyk to CTO, Adds James Cook as Senior Director of Product Management

/EIN News/ -- PETALUMA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelitas, Inc., an innovative fintech leader in predictive analytics, identity intelligence, and payment reconciliation, today announced the appointment of Steve Krawczyk as its Chief Technology Officer, and James Cook as its Senior Director of Product Management. Amid the company’s rapid growth as a financial services solution provider, Krawczyk and Cook will oversee the strategic plan to develop innovative new products that reimagine financial access through the transformative power of data.



Mr. Krawczyk was a research scientist for the Naval Research Laboratory and Cognitec, a leading facial recognition company, before becoming an early member of the Accelitas team in 2008 as Director of Research. He left briefly to build high-volume machine learning digital ad targeting models for Quantcast, then returned to Accelitas in 2013 to lead the company’s R&D efforts. An expert in Data Science, Steve brings extensive technical skill to the position, including pattern recognition, image processing and AI techniques like machine and deep learning. His research using real-time alternative data to customize credit models led to the development of Accelitas Microclimate™ credit scoring, currently being used to help lenders improve credit decisioning, reduce risk and discover more creditworthy customers.

“One of Steve’s great strengths is that he’s always looking for more powerful and efficient ways to do things,” says Accelitas CEO Greg Coté. “He pushes the boundaries of how our team thinks about solutions to customer challenges. Under his leadership, they are encouraged to push for non-linear improvements that others shy away from. This new role will expand his ability to drive more innovation at the company."

Mr. Cook brings more than 20 years of product management experience to Accelitas, including senior leadership roles with Fiserv/First Data and LexisNexis Risk Solutions. With a focus on identity management, fraud prevention, data analytics, communications and media, James has earned a reputation for spearheading successful software product initiatives with strong strategic planning, life cycle management, and go-to-market leadership. In his new role at Accelitas, James will oversee the strategic development of the company’s Accelerated Insight platform, as well as future product offerings in the lending, identity and payments space.

“James has been a successful product leader in identity management and data analytics, and brings extremely valuable experience to our mission,” says Accelitas COO Mark Smith. “He has a keen understanding of the trends driving the identity and data markets, and knows what it takes to develop and deliver transformational products.”

The new appointments come at a time when demand for innovative fintech solutions is growing, and Accelitas finds itself uniquely positioned to help clients navigate an uncertain marketplace. Accelitas enlists an unprecedented fusion of Artificial Intelligence and alternative data to confirm identity, predict credit, and streamline reconciliation and payments. The company also provides expertise in processes automation and production-grade deployment, which are expected to be key differentiators as companies seek new levels of efficiency to replace costly, time-consuming, and potentially fraudulent systems.

To learn more about Accelitas, visit www.accelitas.com.

