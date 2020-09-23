Intermarché and Netto Create Strategic Partnership With Symphony RetailAI To Accelerate Transformation and Infuse AI Across Their Trading and Supply Chain Divisions

Symphony RetailAI's technologies to enable Intermarche’s and Netto’s strategic business transformation by optimizing processes and productivity with AI across the value chain.

In order to meet the ambitious objectives of increasing performance throughout their supply chain, from supplier orders to delivery to stores, Intermarché and Netto evaluated several solutions in the market and selected Symphony RetailAI, the only solution provider that could provide all of the necessary functionality via a fully integrated platform.

"Today we are entering into a strategic partnership that resulted from an 18-month collaboration and a detailed analysis of our capacity to support and accelerate the digital transformation of Intermarché and Netto," said Arnaud Gauthier, President, CCO, International, Symphony RetailAI. "We are now equipping Intermarché and Netto with the ability to address key end-to-end capabilities that span all areas of their retail enterprise, including upstream and downstream activities along the commercial and logistics value chain."

Operating as both manufacturers and retailers, Intermarché, Netto, and their networks have a wealth of data, from production to sale. Symphony RetailAI’s AI-based technologies will enable a 360-degree view of this data, leveraging it much more efficiently, and driving all aspects of the supply chain with greater agility.

"You have to be able to anticipate the precise expectations of each customer and the exact needs of each point of sale in order to meet demand and to deliver maximum fluidity and reliability. It is essential to manage the supply chain from end to end, with great flexibility and responsiveness,” said Jean-Michel Balaguer, STIME President, CTO of Groupement Les Mousquetaires, Intermarché entrepreneur, and Région Centre Est administrator. "This is exactly what the AI-based technologies from Symphony RetailAI bring us. We will be able to accelerate our strategic transformation by unifying purchasing, finance, replenishment, and logistics processes, considering customer preferences across a common platform. The retail business expertise and long-term vision of Symphony RetailAI convinced us that it is the right partner to support us in this vast transformation project."

Through this large-scale project, the collaboration between Intermarché, Netto, and Symphony RetailAI includes the following:

Optimization of inventory and replenishment across the value chain

Significant improvement in forecasting accuracy including promotional demand

Increased supplier collaboration

Improved store productivity, freeing up store associates to better serve customers

About Intermarché & Netto

With 1,832 Intermarché stores in France (available in 4 store formats: super, contact, express, hyper), Intermarche’s brand has a unique model of "Producers & Merchants" and is the 2nd largest independent distributor in France. Intermarché and Netto (295 stores in France) are banners of the Groupement Les Mousquetaires. Intermarché is committed to two primary “battles”: "Better producing" and "better eating." Better producing means supporting responsible production in France. Eating better means helping people improve their eating every day. The Groupement Les Mousquetaires is one of the major players in mass distribution. Created in 1969, and founded on private initiative, the Group brings together more than 3,000 independent business leaders and 150,000 employees. To find out more: Intermarché - @intermarche - Journalist area - @mousquetairesfr

With nearly 300 stores in France, Netto prioritizes offering quality products every day at unbeatable prices. The brand ensures the best quality/price ratio to its customers by following strict specifications, while having primarily local production. For more information: Netto - Journalist area - @mousquetairesfr

About the Groupement Les Mousquetaires and La STIME

With nearly 4,000 points of sale in Europe and a turnover of 45.33 billion euros in 2019, the Groupement Les Mousquetaires is one of the major players in mass distribution. Created in 1969, the Group brings together more than 3,000 independent business leaders and 150,000 employees. The brands within the Group are Intermarché, Netto (food); Bricomarché, Brico Cash and Bricorama (DIY); Roady, Rapid Pare-Brise, American Car Wash, and Izyscoot (mobility). With 62 production sites all located in France and its "Producers & Merchants" positioning, the Group is the 4th largest agrifood player in France. Les Mousquetaires also has its own integrated logistics and an integrated real estate company, IMMO Mousquetaires. Besides France, les Mousquetaires is present in Belgium, Poland, and Portugal.

STIME is the Information Systems Department of the Groupement Les Mousquetaires. It offers services, designs, and delivers IT solutions that meet the challenges of business, performance, and transformation of the brands and points of sale of the Groupement Les Mousquetaires.

About Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI is the leading global provider of role-specific, AI-enabled revenue growth management solutions and customer-centric insights for retailers and CPG manufacturers across the entire value chain. Our proven, industry-leading, AI-enabled software, coupled with the industry’s only conversational natural-language AI interface, CINDE, provides key users with proven prescriptive and preemptive recommendations that make it easy to identify end-to-end growth opportunities, activate plans, and realize measurable profit and revenue growth. Our solutions are specific to key decision-maker roles focused on profitable growth across the retail value chain from source to consumer. With our strong global partner ecosystem, we serve more than 1,200 organizations worldwide – including 15 of the top 25 global grocery retailers, 25 of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers, thousands of retail brands, and hundreds of national and regional chains – all through the Microsoft Azure Cloud. Symphony RetailAI is a SymphonyAI company. More at www.symphonyretailai.com.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI Group is the fastest-growing private group of B2B AI companies, backed by a $1 billion commitment to deliver next-generation AI solutions for transforming the enterprise. SymphonyAI Group addresses use cases in healthcare and life sciences, retail and CPG, industrial manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, media and entertainment, defense, and financial services. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI Group has grown rapidly to a group of seven companies with a combined revenue run rate of more than $300 million. Over 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals operate the group under the leadership of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Website: www.symphonyai.com

