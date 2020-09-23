HALE Sports and Queens University of Charlotte Partner to Provide Support and Empowerment for 650 Virtual Student Athletes

/EIN News/ -- HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HALE Sports, a company focused on enabling humans to achieve peak performance, announced its pioneering partnership with Queens University of Charlotte (“Queens”) to help monitor and empower 650 student athletes as they prepare for their 2020 athletic seasons, starting virtually.



This pioneering partnership uses the comprehensive HALE Sports platform to help students log and test information on COVID-19, training and workload, sleep, mental health, nutrition and academic progress. Queens staff including coaches, trainers and sports medicine personnel can then monitor, provide feedback and reach out to students to make sure they have the proper support they need to train and prepare successfully. As students return to campus, HALE and Queens will continue their partnership by providing additional comprehensive testing that can provide insights into recovery and optimal performance.

Queens is a long-time leader in testing and using data to help student athletes achieve outstanding success in both the sporting arena and the classroom. According to Doug Jamison, CEO of HALE Sports, “Queens has the leadership and expertise to help translate and utilize this comprehensive information. Queens has proven its success in producing athletic champions. We are looking forward to partnering our platform with this expertise to achieve peak performance.”

When Queens quickly pivoted to a virtual program to begin the year, Director of Athletics Cherie Swarthout was very clear. “My expectations were to emerge from COVID-19 better than we entered. I believe in my coaches and my leadership team. I tasked them to identify an industry leader in what we were looking to accomplish, and they did. The HALE Sports platform is like adding an additional coach to each staff. We are already starting to see successes as a result of the data we are receiving.”

Associate Athletic Director Jeff Dugdale added, “HALE Sports provides a first-of-its-kind performance platform that can continue our quest to always be progressing from good to great. The dashboard quickly identifies needs and allows me to act on them through leveraging our support team (Nutritionist, Sport Psychologist, Strength Coaches, etc.).”

ABOUT HALE SPORTS

HALE Sports provides a digital platform that enables humans to achieve peak performance. HALE does this by providing the most comprehensive testing and monitoring available – performance testing, nutrition monitoring, training monitoring, mental health monitoring, wearable data integration as well as advanced testing such as genetic, microbiome, and clinical lab testing – all on a single digital platform. Leveraging published literature, medical experts and AI tools, the platform then translates this data into action – helping coaches and trainers deliver personalized, prioritized plans to achieve peak performance.

ABOUT QUEENS ATHLETICS

A leading NCAA Division II program in the United States located just minutes from Uptown Charlotte, Queens has been competing in co-ed collegiate athletics for 30-plus years. Distinguished by its commitment to the nurturing of excellence through a purposeful process, the Queens Department of Athletics intentionally promotes an unmatched experience that leads to success in education and competition.

Housing 32 varsity level sports teams, the Royals hold 18 national championship trophies and compete across six different conferences.

ABOUT QUEENS UNIVERSITY OF CHARLOTTE

Nestled in a historic neighborhood just minutes from Uptown Charlotte, Queens has been providing students with transformational experiences for more than 160 years. A private, masters level university, Queens serves more than 2,500 students in academic programs across the liberal arts and sciences as well as the professional fields of business, communication, nursing, health and education.

With the city of Charlotte as an extended campus, students have the opportunity to launch into abundant internships, community service and academic partnerships. The majority of undergraduates also study internationally during their time at Queens. Queens is a unique learning environment that doesn’t ask students to choose between ideals and interests. Students are invited to be both, be more—and in so doing, leave their own mark on history.

Douglas Jamison

HALE Sports

646-549-0630

djamison@halesports.com