Atlas Growers and AltMed announce release of Atlas Thrive – Powered by MÜV™

Atlas Growers partners with AltMed to offer award-winning medicinal cannabis products to patients across Canada

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Growers Ltd. (“Atlas”) has joined forces with Alternative Medical Enterprises, LLC (“AltMed”) to bring award-winning medical cannabis products to Canadians. Atlas Thrive – Powered by MÜV™ will roll out across Canada, including in Shoppers Drug Mart in Q4 of 2020.



Atlas Thrive – Powered by MÜV™ offers a variety of product formats including transdermal patches, transdermal gels, tinctures and capsules. AltMed’s patented EnCaps technology delivers long-lasting, fast-acting and more effective form factors for patients.

“We are proud to be partnering with a company like AltMed, a leading medical cannabis company in the U.S., whose values align with those of Atlas,” remarked Sheldon Croome, Atlas President and CEO. “As a medicinal cannabis producer, Atlas is focused on providing patients with consistent, predictable and effective products. By introducing new smoke-free delivery methods, our aim is to offer products that take all aspects of health into consideration to improve the lives of Canadian medical patients.”

Atlas is dedicated to cultivating and producing high-quality, safe and consistent cannabis products. Their pharmaceutical cannabis flower and cannabis products are propagated in a state-of-the-art, 38,000 sq.ft. controlled-environment facility. Atlas is heavily focused on research and development, and continues to form research collaborations with recognized and prestigious post-secondary institutions—like Harvard Medical and the University of Alberta. Recently, Atlas finalized a distribution deal with Shoppers Drug Mart, the largest pharmacy chain in Canada with more than 1,300 stores nationwide.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring our MÜV line to Canada,” said Mike Smullen, Chairman and CEO of AltMed Enterprises. “Canada is a mature market with medical cannabis first legalized in 2001 and adult-use recreational in 2018. Canadian consumers are sophisticated and well versed on what’s available, and we know our products will stand out amongst the best.”

AltMed’s MÜV EnCaps products are for patients who prioritize a smoke-free delivery method that is both long-lasting and fast-acting. The EnCaps process makes cannabinoids water soluble, and therefore more readily absorbed within the body. This dramatically improves both onset time and overall bioavailability, creating a more effective product.

Atlas Thrive – Powered by MÜV™ is slated to roll out in Shoppers Drug Mart and other cannabis stores across Canada starting in Q4 of 2020.

About Atlas Biotechnologies Inc. (“Atlas”) and Atlas Growers, LTD.

Atlas is based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Atlas Growers Ltd. & Atlas Thrive, is federally licensed for cultivation and production of cannabis products, with a focus on medical use markets. Atlas currently operates a purpose-built 38,000 square foot laboratory where it expects to produce 5,500 kg of dried cannabis annually and also has in-house capacity to refine cannabis into pure, isolated cannabinoid concentrates as well as specialized medical formulations in large volumes. Short-term plans include expanding extraction operations to 200,000 kg annual capacity.

About AltMed Enterprises - Alternative Medical Enterprises, LLC, headquartered in Sarasota, FL and doing business as AltMed Enterprises, is a fully integrated medical cannabis company that brings compassion, community engagement and pharmaceutical industry precision to the development, production and dispensing of medical cannabinoids.

About MÜV™ - The MÜV™ brand of medical cannabis infused products was launched in Arizona in 2016 and quickly gained international attention and recognition. MÜV Dispensary by AltMed Florida was formed a year later through the partnership of AltMed Enterprises and Plants of Ruskin, a multi-generational Florida agricultural leader. Through continual research and development, MÜV has received multiple patents for the award-winning MÜV Products line that provides quality, consistent and reliable medical cannabis products to patients at all 26 locations (one in Arizona muv-az.com , 25 in Florida muvfl.com , and more added each month). Patients are encouraged to place reservations online at muvfl.com for in-store pickup, order for delivery, or visit any one of the 26 MÜV Dispensaries for alternative medical cannabis medicine you can trust.

