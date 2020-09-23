MariMed’s Best-Selling Betty’s Eddies™ and Kalm Fusion™ Brands Now Available in Puerto Rico

Products Manufactured and Distributed by Tropizen LLC, Marimed’s Puerto Rico strategic partner



MariMed Manufactures and Distributes Tropizen’s Popular Infused “ Hot Sauce” Product in the States

/EIN News/ -- NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (MRMD:OTCQX) (the “Company” or “MariMed”), a leading multi-state cannabis and hemp operator focused on health and wellness, is pleased to announce that its award-winning brands Betty's Eddies and Kalm Fusion are now available in Puerto Rico’s medical cannabis program. MariMed branded products will be produced and distributed by Tropizen, a major licensed cultivator, manufacturer, and distributor of medical cannabis products in Puerto Rico.

Marni Meistrell, Co-founder of Tropizen said, “We are excited for the opportunity to offer MariMed’s proprietary, high-quality products that allow patients to dose in a way that is precisely suited for their health and wellness. We expect Betty’s Eddies and Kalm Fusion to grow our revenue and market share in the fast-growing Puerto Rican medical cannabis market.”

One of the top performing cannabis brands in the United States, and the LeafLink Winner for Best Selling Medical Product in 2019, Betty's Eddies are gluten-free, vegan fruit chews made from organically grown fruits and vegetables. Containing full spectrum cannabis oil, they are available in a variety of flavors, including berry, orange, lemon, lime, grape, and peach mango.

Kalm Fusion is a brand of lower-dose cannabis infused products including “Chewable Tablets” and “Powdered Drink Mix” containing THC, CBD, and 1:1 formulations that allow patients the flexibility to conveniently and dependably choose their desired intake. Containing no artificial flavors or colors, Kalm Fusion tablets come in a variety of flavors like black cherry, orange cream, fruit punch, pineapple and mint.

With 128 dispensaries located on the island of Puerto Rico, retail sales exceeded $128 million in 2019 and the market is poised for substantial growth in 2020 and beyond. In order to keep up with this rapid demand, Tropizen announced earlier this year a major investment to significantly expand its cultivation facilities and production capacity.

Ryan Crandall, Chief Product Officer and SVP of Sales at MariMed, Inc., said, "We are delighted to be expanding our relationship with Tropizen in Puerto Rico with our premier Betty’s Eddies™ and Kalm Fusion™ brands. We have been successfully manufacturing and distributing Tropizen’s infused “Hot Sauce” in Massachusetts and plan to expand our partnership with Tropizen in other legal Caribbean and mainland state markets.”

About MariMed:

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. The Company is at the forefront of science and innovation through research developed by its lab technicians and medical advisors resulting in industry-leading products and brands, including "Betty's Eddies™”, “Nature’s Heritage™”, “Bourne Baking Co.", and “Kalm Fusion™”. These precision dosed products are focused on specific symptoms and conditions and are licensed and distributed across the country.

For additional information, visit marimedinc.com.

About Tropizen:

Tropizen is one of Puerto Rico’s leading cannabis cultivation and manufacturing companies, providing all-natural, highly effective infused edibles, topicals, concentrates and flower to dispensaries island wide. Strict quality control and lab testing ensures patients are consuming pure and safe products with accurate and consistent dosing. Its full spectrum cannabis-infused gummies, pilones, hot sauce and protein bites are known for their delicious flavor and balanced effects. Tropizen is committed to producing an extensive array of products using locally sourced ingredients to serve the needs of patients while supporting local communities.

For additional information, visit tropizen.com

