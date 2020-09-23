Myovant Sciences Launches “Forward for Health Equity” Grant Program to Improve Healthcare Access in Prostate Cancer and Uterine Fibroids

Prostate cancer and uterine fibroids disproportionately impact Black Americans; racial disparities are exacerbated by inequities in healthcare access and COVID-19 pandemic

/EIN News/ -- BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced the launch of its “Forward for Health Equity” grant program. The program will provide funding to nonprofit healthcare organizations with innovative projects focused on improving healthcare access, with an initial focus on reducing racial disparities in prostate cancer and uterine fibroids in the U.S. Myovant will award as many as four grants of up to $50,000 each, for a total of $200,000.



Prostate cancer is the second deadliest cancer in men in the U.S. and has the largest racial disparity of any major cancer, killing Black men twice as often as white men. Uterine fibroids can cause debilitating symptoms such as heavy menstrual bleeding and pain, leading to over 250,000 hysterectomies each year in the U.S., with Black women more likely to undergo more invasive surgical procedures. Studies have also shown that Black men and women have less access to healthcare, and access issues such as lack of insurance coverage have been shown to contribute to the racial disparities in prostate cancer and uterine fibroids.

“Myovant is committed to redefining care for women and for men, not only through the development of new medicines but also through initiatives that aim to address the broader societal issues that lead to health inequities,” said Jarrad Aguirre, M.D., head of corporate strategy and advocacy at Myovant Sciences. “We have forged multiple cross-sector partnerships to advocate for a world in which everyone can move forward on their journey with confidence and health, and we are proud to expand our commitment with the launch of the Forward for Health Equity grant program.”

Myovant previously launched the Female Forward Together coalition in partnership with Evidation Health, Flo Health, HealthyWomen, and PERIOD, with coalition projects including the development of a digital tool to evaluate menstrual blood loss and the creation of a storytelling initiative to reduce stigma around menstruation. Myovant also recently launched the Forward Momentum coalition in partnership with BlackDoctor.org, Evidation Health, and Movember to improve representation of Black men and women in research studies and to develop digital tools for men with prostate cancer.

“Prostate cancer and uterine fibroids have a disproportionate impact on Black men and women, and studies have shown those populations may experience worse outcomes from these diseases due to societal inequities and disparities in healthcare access,” said Reggie Ware, chief executive officer of BlackDoctor.org. “These disparities have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, making an effort like Myovant’s Forward for Health Equity grant program an urgent priority and an important initiative.”

The “Forward for Health Equity” grant program will accept applications through December 31, 2020. Applicants must be U.S.-based nonprofit healthcare organizations. Applicants may not be individual healthcare professionals. Applications will be evaluated based on 1) greatest potential to improve health equity, 2) degree of innovation, and 3) focus on healthcare access. Applications will be reviewed by a committee consisting of Myovant employees and external leaders and advocates.

For more information on how to apply, please contact forwardforhealthequity@myovant.com.

