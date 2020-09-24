General Mills’ Andrew Pearson Named Chairperson of Finance Development & Training Institute September 23, 2020
Global CFO Best Practices Alliance Names New ChairpersonMINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew Pearson, Learning & Development leader for the Finance function at General Mills, was recently named Chairperson of Finance Development & Training Institute (FDTI). FDTI is an alliance of some of the world’s largest and most respected companies, who work cooperatively to accelerate learning, development and performance of its Finance and Accounting employees. Its members include forward-thinking, employee-focused companies, including General Mills, Verizon Communications, The Coca-Cola Company, IBM, Dell, Ecolab, Dow and Johnson & Johnson.
“Right now, Finance functions are undergoing change at a record pace and magnitude,” said Pearson. “Finance tools, processes and skillsets are being completely transformed, and make learning and development particularly important. The insights and best practices gleaned from this group help us equip our Finance employees to lead in this highly dynamic environment. I am humbled and honored to accept this position at this critical time. I also want to recognize and thank Mike Ciani for his strong leadership the last few years as Chairperson. I have large shoes to fill.”
Jonathan Schiff, founder of FDTI, added “FDTI is more important today than ever before in its 26-year history. Progressive companies recognize that idea-sharing consortiums can accelerate the development of best practices by many years. Companies no longer have the luxury of an “internal-only” mindset if they want to compete effectively today. We are thrilled by the leadership and forward thinking Andrew will bring to the alliance in the area of Finance learning and development.”
About Finance Development and Training Institute
Finance Development & Training Institute (FDTI) is an exclusive alliance of global companies that work together to advance learning, development and performance of its Finance and Accounting employees. Member companies collectively generate over a half-trillion dollars in revenue, and FDTI company representatives are responsible for the training and development of tens of thousands of Finance and Accounting employees around the world. Learn more at www.fdti.org.
About General Mills
General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.
Media and Prospective-member Inquiries:
Jonathan Schiff, 845-371-0700
Source: Finance Development and Training Institute
Jonathan Ben Schiff
Schiff Consulting Group
+1 845-371-0700
email us here