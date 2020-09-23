Shopbop and East Dane Announce Exclusive Partnership with JOOR to Digitally Transform Wholesale Buying Process

Shopbop and East Dane Pivot to Digital Only Buying Amidst Environment of Reduced Traveling and Rising Online Shopping

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shopbop , the global e-commerce destination for style discovery and inspiration for women worldwide, and its brother site East Dane , partnered with JOOR for all of their purchasing beginning with the June/July 2020 market. Shopbop and East Dane join JOOR’s extensive list of 30+ exclusive retail partners, which includes traditional retailers like Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Harrods and Printemps along with e-commerce based retailers such as 24 Sevres and specialty stores such as Level Shoes.



“As the fashion industry looks towards recovery from the current disruption, online apparel sites are well positioned to lead the way. We are thrilled that Shopbop has selected JOOR to be its exclusive wholesale management partner," said Kristin Savilia, CEO, JOOR. “JOOR is pleased to play a role in keeping Shopbop closely connected with its brands. Our platform's virtual showrooms and advanced wholesale management capabilities will play a huge role in helping retailers react to rapidly shifting consumer preferences.”

Shopbop brands, which include Vince, Golden Goose, and Jacquemus, also benefit from this partnership through the rich features of JOOR’s wholesale management, including virtual showrooms with 360° imagery, videos, virtual walkthroughs, and collaborative meeting capabilities. In addition, JOOR leverages a dashboard which offers an easy, dynamic, real-time view of how a brand’s wholesale business is trending. JOOR brands are able to seamlessly navigate the rapidly changing fashion world using advanced order management features, and gain unprecedented business intelligence thanks to a suite of customizable reports.

“We are constantly looking to adopt up-and-coming tech solutions to help enhance our buying process and brand relationships,” said Stephanie Roberson, General Merchandise Manager, Shopbop. “JOOR’s features allow us to digitally collaborate with our brand partner seamlessly, and continue to deliver key trends and style inspiration for the Shopbop customer.”

About JOOR

JOOR is the world’s industry-standard wholesale platform for fashion, beauty and home, that transacts over $1.5Bn in GMV every month. More than 8,600 brands and over 200,000 curated retailers across 144 countries connect on the platform every day. With a commitment to fueling the advancement and growth of both brands and retailers, JOOR offers free and paid tiers: JOOR Lite and JOOR Pro. JOOR Lite offers basic functionality for brands and retailers, whereas JOOR Pro provides advanced capabilities for greater flexibility, visibility, performance and analytics. JOOR is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Paris, London, Milan, Madrid, Melbourne and Tokyo. For more information visit: JOOR.com

About SHOPBOP:

Shopbop is the global online retail destination for style inspiration and discovery, offering women all over the world a comprehensive hand-picked selection of ready-to-wear and accessories from over 1,000 established and emerging designers. Debuting new arrivals, compelling editorial content, and styling guidance daily, Shopbop provides world-class customer service, fast, free global shipping worldwide, and free returns in the U.S. and Canada. Shopbop is part of the Amazon.com Inc. group of companies.

