Q&K to Report First Half of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on September 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) (“Q&K” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2020 before U.S. markets open on September 30, 2020.



Q&K’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM on September 30, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 PM on the same day Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID which would be provided upon registering. You will be automatically linked to the live call after completion of this process, unless required to provide the conference ID below due to regional restrictions.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9477087.

CONFERENCE ID: 9477087

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through October 8, 2020.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in 61-2-8199-0299 U.S. Toll Free 1-646-254-3697 Passcode: 9477087

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.qk365.com/.

About Q&K

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) is a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China. The Company offers young, emerging urban residents conveniently-located, ready-to-move-in, and affordable branded apartments as well as facilitates a variety of value-added services. Q&K signs long-term leases with individual landlords in different locations in relatively inexpensive yet convenient locations and manages them centrally, leveraging its advanced IT and mobile technologies. Technology is the core of Q&K’s business and is applied to every step of its operational process from apartment sourcing, renovation, and tenant acquisition, to property management. The focus on technology enables Q&K to operate a large, dispersed, and fast-growing portfolio of apartments with high operational efficiency and deliver a superior user experience.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company and its subsidiaries’ (collectively, the “Group”) operations and business outlook contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: the Group’s ability to access financing on favorable terms in a timely manner and maintain and expand its cooperation with financial institutions; the Group’s ability to expand into new markets; the Group’s ability to manage its growth; the Group’s ability to integrate strategic investments, acquisitions and new business initiatives; the Group’s ability to control the quality of its operations, including the operation of the rental apartments managed by its own apartment managers or by third-party contractors; the Group’s ability to attract and retain tenants and landlords, including tenants and landlords from its acquired lease contracts; the Group’s ability to manage its brand and reputation; the Group’s goal and strategies; the Group’s limited operating history; the Group’s ability to achieve or maintain profitability or continue as a going concern in the future; the Group’s ability to compete effectively; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Group’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Group does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please visit http://ir.qk365.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Q&K

E-mail: ir@qk365.com

Christensen

In China

Mr. Rene Vanguestaine

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: rvanguestaine@ChristensenIR.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com



