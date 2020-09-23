Anything Technologies Media, Inc. Appoints Lee Katterman as New CEO of Public Company

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, AZ, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (OTC: EXMT) Board of Directors appoints Lee Katterman as the new CEO replacing Richard Wilson. The company announced last week that they approved a name change to Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. The company is in the process of working to change the name and ticker symbol of the company and plan for no reverse split of the common shares in the foreseeable future.

New CEO Lee Katterman, President of Sonoran Flower, has an extensive background in business and land development with over 20 years of experience. He has started and succeeded in several business ventures and brings all this experience to ATM. Lee started his career founding R&R Bicycle which grew into 4 retail locations and to become one of the top Trek bicycle retailers in the southwest. He also has vast experience in real estate sales and real estate construction and set real estate sales records while working with ReMax reality. Lee also started his own construction company that builds high-end spec homes which led to his newest venture, Sonoran Flower, LLC. With his construction and real estate background he converted an old warehouse into an indoor grow cultivation facility that produces high-quality CBD and CBG products.

Lee stated, “I cannot be more excited to run the day to day operations of ATM and look forward to helping us become the most efficient and a tremendously profitable company. With all our new ventures and contracts, I believe that the next six to eighteen months are going to be very exciting.”

About Sonoran Flower LLC: https://sonoranflower.com/store

Sonoran Flower was built on the belief that nature holds everything we need to heal. We are a multifaceted organization that cultivates, processes, and sells wholesale and retail hemp goods. We procure and produce top-quality hemp seeds, smokable hemp flower, hemp biomass, distillates, isolates, and products such as vape, lotions, salves, and hemp beverages.

To Buy Sonoran Flower CBD Products go to: https://sonoranflower.com/store or call 520-303-HEMP (4367)

Please follow Sonoran Flower on Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/azgrowbros/

Follow us on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/anythingtechmed

Follow us on Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/anythingcbdmeds/

And Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/AnythingTechMed/

About Amethyst Beverage: https://www.amethystbeverage.com/

Amethyst Beverage a Reno, NV based business was established in October 2016 mostly as a directive to support a Philanthropy effort toward Cancer associated with Children and Adults. A portion of all sales will be contributed to several organizations nationally.

Currently, Amethyst Beverage is the only water in the marketplace to carry Patented, USDA Organic, Vegan, and Kosher certifications, and is also the only flavored (Strawberry/Watermelon, Orange/Mango, Pineapple/Coconut, Cran/Razz, Cucumber/Mint, and Peach) alkaline water with fulvic acid containing 70 ionic minerals as well.

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

https://anythingtechnologiesmedia.com/tech-market/

NinjaQuestion on Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/ninjaquestion/

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

acquisitions@anythingtechnologiesmedia.com