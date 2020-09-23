Calian Selected to Provide Science and Technology Services for Department of National Defence Safety and Security Program

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) has been selected by the Department of National Defence (DND) to provide as and when requested Science and Technology (S&T) research capabilities.



The Company has been awarded the contract under the Canadian Safety and Security Program (CSSP) at Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC), DND’s national leader in defence science and technology.

Calian will support technology services for CSSP and about 21 federal departments and agencies, providing the ability to scale up Canada’s science and technology capabilities to meet specific operational requirements.

The contract has a term of up to five years and is valued at approximately $18 million over the full five-year period. Calian has partnered with C3 Human Factors, CogSim Technologies, SimFront Simulation Systems, CAE and Lansdowne Technologies to deliver the contract.

“Having been a part of the team that delivered the previous version of this contract, Calian is very pleased to be selected to lead this fantastic team as we support the Government of Canada’s science and technology expertise for public safety and security programs,” said Gordon Youngson, Vice President, Engineering and Technical Services. “We are looking forward to engaging on some very important and exciting projects in the coming years.”

“This exciting new contract supports Calian's continued growth and customer retention. With customer retention as the first pillar of our four-pillar growth framework, delivery excellence continues to be a focus for all of our customers,” said Kevin Ford, President and CEO. “Calian is honoured to provide a wide range of trusted services and solutions to the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces, and broadly support Canada’s overall defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged.”

Calian employs over 3,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government, and defence customers in North American and global markets. The company’s diverse capabilities are delivered through four segments: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. The Health segment manages a network of more than 1,800 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. The Information Technology segment supports public- and private sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company’s offices and projects span Canada and international markets.

