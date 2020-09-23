Clikia Corp. Announces Multiple Large Purchase Orders Through Luxury Travel Retail Partner

/EIN News/ -- FORT LEE, NJ, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Clikia Corp. (OTC:CLKA) (“Clikia” or the “Company”), along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is pleased to update shareholders on sales activity related to the recent partnership between the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, and Signet International Group (“Signet”) (signetinternationalgroup.com), a leading player in marketing and distributing luxury branded products to the cruise ship travel retail industry.



The Company recently completed and shipped an order related to this partnership for one thousand (1,000) luxury timepieces. It has already received another purchase order related to the partnership for another one thousand (1,000) luxury timepieces.

The Company anticipates continued and expanding demand through the channel of its partnership with Signet, and considers the luxury travel retail market to be a promising core long-term facet of its overall strategy in the rare custom luxury goods marketplace.

“While strong sales through this partnership represents only a small fraction of our overall revenue picture for the year, the addition of this channel into the luxury retail space has been, and looks set to continue to be, a big success,” commented Anil Idnani, CEO of Clikia and Founder of Maison Luxe. “Travel retail is a much bigger market opportunity than most people probably understand. Analysts put it above $100 billion in annual sales over coming years. Our target here is the luxury goods piece of that market. And Signet offers an avenue to capitalize on that growth opportunity.”

About Clikia Corp

Clikia Corp. was incorporated in 2002 in the State of Nevada, under the name MK Automotive, Inc. Our corporate name changed to Clikia Corp. in July 2017. In April 2020, our company experienced a change in control, pursuant to which Mr. Anil Idnani became our controlling shareholder and sole officer and director. Following such change-in-control transaction, in May 2020, we acquired all of the assets, including the going business, of Maison Luxe, LLC, a Delaware limited liability. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, Inc., a Wyoming corporation, now owns the acquired assets and operates the acquired business of Maison Luxe, LLC. Currently, this constitutes the entirety of our company’s business operations. Our company’s newly elected sole officer and director, Mr. Anil Idnani, founded the recently acquired Maison Luxe business with the vision of offering highly desired luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable to the end customer. Because of the dynamics and structure with the luxury retail industry, customers who desire luxury items are unable to avail themselves of such items, due to the unreliable nature of sellers and exorbitant prices. It is this void in the marketplace that Mr. Idnani identified as a business opportunity and established Maison Luxe to provide customers with the experience of purchasing luxury items as a standard. The business known as “Maison Luxe” was founded in January 2020, with the vision of becoming an industry leader in luxury retail. Maison Luxe focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time pieces and jewelry segments both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis.

For more information please reference https://www.maisonluxeny.com/investors

