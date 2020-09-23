Cerberus Sentinel announces acquisition of Clear Skies Security

U.S. cybersecurity services firm adds experienced penetration testing team

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (OTC: CISO), a cybersecurity consulting and managed services firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz., has acquired Clear Skies Security, LLC ("Clear Skies"), an Atlanta-based cybersecurity assessment firm.



Under the terms of the agreement, Clear Skies will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Cerberus Sentinel and will continue to focus on providing security assessments and penetration testing services to a diverse set of U.S. customers. With the new organizational structure, Brad MacKenzie, president, Clear Skies, will take on the role of managing director for Cerberus Sentinel.

“Organizations have a wide range of diverse challenges and requirements for information security. Clear Skies Security has always delivered high quality technical security assessments, and we are proud to join the Cerberus Sentinel team,” said MacKenzie. “Being part of this elite team of security practitioners, delivering high quality services over the entire security spectrum, fits perfectly with our mission of being a trusted security advisor.”

“Clear Skies adds substantial experience to our security assessment capabilities,” said David Jemmett, CEO and founder of Cerberus Sentinel. “Clear Skies serves as trusted security advisors and has a depth of talent proven to evolve with changing technologies. Their customer-first culture and talented team are a valuable addition to the Cerberus Sentinel team.”

Clear Skies will continue to be based in Atlanta and will lead a growing team in the Southeastern United States. The company collaborates with clients on a continual basis to ensure ongoing security and compliance within their organizations, helping them drive security through all aspects of their business. “Clear Skies will further enable our differentiation in the marketplace and continue expanding our expertise and offerings in the cybersecurity field,” Jemmett added.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

