OnSight Medical Announces Appointment of Recognized Healthcare Entrepreneur, Rick Heinick, to its Board of Directors

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnSight Medical, a leading AI ultrasound company specializing in cardiology, today announced Rick Heinick will be joining its Board of Directors.



Mr. Heinick is a recognized healthcare entrepreneur, who founded the ophthalmic pharmaceutical company TearClear, serving as its Executive Chairman for five years and currently as a Board Member. Rick also holds Board positions at Lentechs, Theroptix, and TruIris. His past executive experience includes CEO for RxSight (Calhoun Vision), Amydis Diagnostics, and Senior Executive at Bausch + Lomb.

“Physicians realize the need for accessible medical imaging. Through point-of-care ultrasound, OnSight is providing a breakthrough 4D AI solution to diagnose patients in any clinical environment,” said Mr. Heinick. “I am pleased to join the Board of this innovative company that will be the future of echocardiography, and in doing so, will improve patient outcomes.”

“Rick is a life science leader, investor and entrepreneur with proven success in medical device and pharmaceutical companies,” OnSight Chairman, Doron Birger said. “Rick will be an incredible asset in helping OnSight bring our solutions to the U.S. and global markets.”

About OnSight Medical

OnSight Medical provides high quality and accessible imaging solutions for cardiology. The proprietary AI technology provides real-time expert level scans without expert level experience and training. OnSight does this by delivering the best automated software guidance available. The company’s technology received the first-place award in 2018 in the Echovation Challenge of the American Society of Echocardiography.

The company was founded by the Weizmann Institute of Science and New York University based on state-of-the-art machine learning and artificial intelligence. Visit www.onsight-med.com to learn more.

Itay Kezurer

(714) 333-0355

info@onsight-med.com