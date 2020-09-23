ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP Announces Election of Two New Partners

Otolaryngologist/Neurotologist Dr. Sujana S. Chandrasekhar and Allergist/Immunologist Dr. Jennifer S. Lee have achieved full equity partner status

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, NY, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) proudly announced that two of its physicians — Otolaryngologist/ Neurotologist Dr. Sujana S. Chandrasekhar and Allergist/Immunologist Dr. Jennifer S. Lee — have achieved full equity partner status and will now join a select group of their fellow physician partners as practice owners.

ENTA provides care to over 90,000 patients each month across the Practice’s 43 New York and New Jersey clinical locations. Specializations and sub-specializations range from adult and pediatric ENT to voice and swallowing, facial plastics, sleep medicine, ear and dizziness, allergy, and audiology care.

It takes a monumental effort at every stage to treat such a staggering number of patients, and ENTA boasts a roster of over 220 world class ear, nose, throat, and allergy physicians to provide the highest quality of care that these patients deserve. Though the opportunity to become a partner is open to all physicians who practice at ENTA, it is a demanding and arduous journey set aside for only the most dedicated physicians.

Robert Green, MD, President of ENTA, noted, “We celebrate the transition from Associate to Partner. We appreciate that Dr. Chandrasekhar and Dr. Lee have demonstrated the dedication to patient care and practice building that leads to this milestone, and I welcome them as Partners.”

“We are delighted to welcome Drs. Chandrasekhar and Lee to the partnership at ENTA,” Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA stated. “These extraordinarily talented and diverse physicians are thoroughly deserving of this recognition. Our new partners have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to our patients as well as their colleagues across the practice.”

Dr. Sujana S. Chandrasekhar, a fellowship trained Otologist/Neurotologist, received her undergraduate degree from Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education, City College of New York, cum laude. She then went on to earn her M.D. at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. She completed her internship and residency in otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at New York University Medical Center, and her fellowship in otology/neurotology at the House Ear Clinic and Institute, in Los Angeles, California. She has held leadership positions at the most prestigious organizations in her field, serving as President of the AAO-HNS where she was also Past Chair of their Board of Governors. She is current Secretary/Treasurer of the American Otological Society and Vice President-Elect of the Eastern Section of the Triological Society. Dr. Chandrasekhar is also a Clinical Professor of Otolaryngology, Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra-Northwell, Clinical Associate Professor of Otolaryngology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Consulting Editor, Otolaryngology Clinics of North America, and Director of Neurotology, JJ Peters Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Her honors and awards, foundation memberships, professional society participations, grant activities, presentations and publications are extraordinarily numerous and laudable. She is founder and co-host of the very successful livestream show, She’s On Call, which is broadcast on Social Media and on radio on WBAI 99.5FM or wbai.org every week. Dr. Chandrasekhar is board certified as a Diplomate of the American Board of Otolaryngology in both Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and in Neurotology, and is licensed in New York and New Jersey. Dr. Chandrasekhar is fluent in Spanish and sees patients in our Grand Central and Wayne locations.

Dr. Jennifer S. Lee received her medical degree from the University at Buffalo of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences in Buffalo, New York. She then went on to complete her residency in Pediatrics at the New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center. Following residency, she completed subspecialty training in Adult and Pediatric Allergy and Immunology at SUNY Buffalo School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences. She is board certified by the American Board of Allergy and Immunology and the American Board of Pediatrics. Dr. Lee is a member of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology as well as the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. She sees both pediatric and adult patients for diagnosis and treatment of wide range of allergic and immunologic disorders, such as nasal/ocular allergies, asthma, food allergies, eczema, and recurrent sinusitis. Dr. Lee is fluent in Mandarin, and sees patients in our Melville office.

