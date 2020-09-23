Antimicrobial Food Disinfectant Market Size to Reach Revenues of $2.1 Billion by 2025 – Arizton

The antimicrobial food disinfectant market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019–2025.

In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global antimicrobial food disinfectant market report.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The commercial & industrial sectors dominate the antimicrobial food disinfectant market and between 2019 and 2025, the incremental growth is expected to be over $640 million.

2. Currently, the use of disinfectants in residential sector is less compared to various other homemade solutions such as vinegar, lemon, and washing under running water. However, with the increased number of illnesses and diseases due to the consumption of raw meat, poultry, and fruits and vegetables, the demand is expected to increase during the forecast period.

3. Liquid-based food disinfectants hold the major share of over 65% in 2019, with a high CAGR during the period 2019-2025.

4. With a growing concern over foodborne illnesses due to COVID-19 and other microbes, the demand for antimicrobial food disinfectant is expected to increase in commercial, industrial, and residential sectors during the forecast period.

5. The competition is currently stiff in the end-user segment as many companies are looking to gain a first-mover advantage. Also, the market is not facing tough competition from any substitute product.

6. The antibacterial food disinfectant market is in a nascent stage of growth, with many countries around the globe still experimenting with this concept. The growth of the market is expected to be majorly driven by increasing end-user marker demand as there is an elevated risk of foodborne illnesses.

7. In South Asia, Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, developing countries face comparatively heavy pressure. They account for 41% of the world's population, contributing 53% of all foodborne diseases and 75% of all related deaths.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, application, end-user, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 13 other vendors

Antimicrobial Food Disinfectant Market – Segmentation

• Liquid-based antimicrobial food disinfectants dominate the market; however, granule and spray-based ones are expected to increase their market shares during the forecast period. APAC, North America, and Europe are likely to be major contributors to the growth of the market.

• The commercial & industrial sector dominates the antimicrobial food disinfectant market. The use of these solutions is expected to grow in commercial places such as restaurants and retail outlets as consumers are highly concerned about food protection and its related illness.

• The global demand for meat and poultry disinfectants is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the risk posed by food hazards and avoidance of pest infestation. In the last decade, the global meat industry has observed rapid growth, with production in some regions close to double-digit figures.

Antimicrobial Food Disinfectant Market by Products

• Liquid

• Granule

• Spray

Antimicrobial Food Disinfectant Market by Application

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Meat & Poultry

• Fish & Seafood

Antimicrobial Food Disinfectant Market by End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

o Restaurants

o Retail Outlets

o Processing Industries

Antimicrobial Food Disinfectant Market – Dynamics

Some antimicrobial food disinfectants are expected to add value by extending shelf life by washing fruits and vegetables with vinegar solution, chlorine dioxide (chlorination) treatment, and other similar methods. Hence, increase in shelf life along with removal of harmful microbes with the help of antimicrobial solutions is expected to create an opportunity for the antimicrobial food disinfectant market. Shelf-life is expected to increase when the fruits and vegetables are minimally treated with chlorine dioxide as it is a good oxidizing and sanitizing agent. Chlorine dioxide also has fast biocidal effectiveness and high penetration capacity. At the same time, it has a drawback of generating toxic by-products such as chloramines and trihalomethanes.



Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Government Regulations on Food Safety

• Growing Foodborne Illnesses

• Consumption of Healthy Food Products

Antimicrobial Food Disinfectant Market – Geography

North America regionally serves as a competitive market for food disinfectant producers and is expected to overtake the global industry by 2025. The reasons for this can be attributed to increasing customer demand for hygienic food and increased spending on packaged food. The consumer's appetite for fine dining in countries such as Japan and China are further increasing restaurants and other catering services' demand for food disinfectants.

Antimicrobial Food Disinfectant Market by Geography

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

Prominent Vendors

• Ecolab

• ITC

• Marico

• AgroFresh

Other Prominent Vendors

• Sanosil

• Diversey

• Eat Cleaner

• Fit Organic

• Environne

• Biokleen

• Nutraneering

• Beaumont Products

• United Chemical Company

• Decco

• Xeda International

• P&G

• Santic

