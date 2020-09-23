BC Craft Supply Co Introduces Island Pinkhead From BC Micro Cultivator Dunn Cannabis Inc

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. (the “Company” or “BC Craft”) (CSE:CRFT) (FSE:ZZD1) is pleased to announce a new and exciting BC cultivar into its supply chain; Island Pinkhead from newly licensed micro cultivator Dunn Cannabis Inc. (“Dunn Cannabis”). 20.5kg of Island Pinkhead has been purchased by BC Craft and shipped to Indiva Limited (“Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF) for processing under a master processing agreement (“MPA”) that was announced on May 13, 2020. Under the MPA, the dried flower will be processed by Indiva’s new premium brand, Artisan Batch, and packaged in beautiful 3.5 gram jars. Artisan Batch features strains from craft and micro growers across Canada, who pride themselves on the quality, potency, and terpene profile of their strains.



Dunn Cannabis is one of only eighteen licensed micro cultivation facilities in BC. Dunn Cannabis is run by a legacy production team of 3 that boasts over 42 years of cannabis experience. The cultivars this facility is producing are the same strains that are popular in the illicit market, for example, the Island Pinkhead. This indica dominant hybrid is a BC phenomenon, bred and cultivated by a small group in the Fraser Valley. “It quickly gained popularity in the legacy market and distributors across Canada could not get enough of the BC gas,” says Robert Logan Dunn, owner of Dunn Cannabis. Logan and his team have refined their cultivation methods over decades to create high-grade, small-batch cannabis for both the new and experienced consumer. Utilizing methods such as cold drying, hand trimming, and never using pesticides or PGR’s (plant growth regulators), ensures each bud receives the care and attention it needs to yield a superior product.

Matthew Watters, CEO of BC Craft further stated, “Dunn Cannabis epitomizes what a legacy market grower who has successfully transitioned into the legal framework looks like without compromising the care and quality that made his flower highly sought after within British Columbia. We are delighted to have partnered with Logan and his team to bring the best of BC bud to the Canadian recreational market. Dunn Cannabis’s dried flower will challenge the status quo with respect to quality and will help to define the standard that craft cultivators will aspire to.”

ABOUT BC CRAFT SUPPLY CO.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, BC Craft Supply Co. has aggregated the best legacy-era talent from Canada's craft cannabis industry, which boasts an international reputation. The team at BC Craft supports the most talented cannabis cultivators in Canada to transition into their supply chain, bringing with them their unique cultivars and years of experience with the plant. In exchange for support with licensing, compliance and distribution, cultivators will sign on as a BC Craft supplier. This makes BC Craft uniquely positioned to be the premium cannabis brand in Canada.

BC Craft’s subsidiary, Medcann Health Products Ltd., is a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor with a license to sell medical cannabis products in Canada.

