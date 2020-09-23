Administration Announces $200 million from CDC to Jurisdictions for COVID-19 Vaccine Preparedness

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is announcing upcoming action by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide $200 million to jurisdictions for COVID-19 vaccine preparedness.

Funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) will provide critical infrastructure support to existing grantees through CDC’s immunization cooperative agreement. CDC is awarding $200 million to 64 jurisdictions through the existing Immunizations and Vaccines for Children cooperative agreement. These funds, along with the previous support CDC has provided, will help states prepare for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“By building on close partnerships with the states and other jurisdictions we have worked with for years on vaccination programs, we have the ability to begin distributing and administering safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are authorized and available,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “With these $200 million in new funds, jurisdictions can develop and update plans for the eventual distribution and administration of the safe and effective vaccines that will help bring this pandemic to an end. The federal government, including experts from CDC and the Department of Defense, is ready to assist where necessary.”

“CDC has worked for decades with state and local jurisdictions to deliver tens of millions of doses of vaccine every year” said CDC Director Robert Redfield. “CDC is working closely with these jurisdictions to refine and update vaccination plans in preparation for the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine program.”

Notices of Awards will be issued on September 23, 2020, and all 64 jurisdictions will receive funding, with the amount each jurisdiction receives determined by a population-based formula.

The funding is intended for jurisdictions to plan for and implement COVID-19 vaccination services.

For more information about CDC’s ongoing support to States, please visit this CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/php/funding-update.pdf