Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q 865XR System on Module (SOM) to Power Internet of Things Solutions

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today announced its new Open-Q™ 865XR System on Module (SOM) solution for IoT applications. With the Open-Q 865XR SOM, Lantronix is leading the way to next-gen intelligent Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) applications in AI machine learning, medical, gaming, logistics and retail sectors.



“Our new Open-Q 865XR SOM gives product developers AR/VR capability at the edge, powerful general processing capability and professional-quality imaging needed to kickstart IoT application development,” said Jonathan Shipman, VP of Strategy at Lantronix Inc.

Lantronix’s Open-Q 865XR SOM is an ultra-compact (50mm x 29mm) production-ready SOM powered by the Qualcomm® SXR2130P that utilizes Qualcomm® Technologies’ heterogeneous compute expertise to deliver a System-on-Chip with multiple specialized processing cores, in addition to the Kryo™ 585 Octa-core CPU, including:

5 th generation AI engine — twice the performance of the previous generation with up to 15 TOPS

generation AI engine — twice the performance of the previous generation with up to 15 TOPS Dual Qualcomm® Spectra 480 ISP — supporting up to 64MP cameras

Qualcomm® Adreno 650 GPU — high performance graphics with power efficiency

Qualcomm® Hexagon 698 DSP — vision processing and machine learning

Adreno 665 VPU — high-quality, ultra HD video encode and decode



In addition, the Open-Q 865XR SOM delivers next-generation wireless and wired connectivity with more reliable performance and higher bandwidth, including:

Wi-Fi 6 — 802.11ax 2x2 MU-MIMO

Two-lane Gen3 PCIe

Two USB3.1 interfaces



Lantronix’s ultra-compact Open-Q 865XR SOM enables product designers to quickly kickstart development for IoT solutions needing advanced technologies at the edge. The Open-Q 865XR delivers on exceptional functionality across many applications, including edge computing, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision and high-resolution input/output. Customer interest is high with initial engagements commencing over gaming, education, medical, logistics and retail applications.

Supported by the fully featured Android™ 10 operating system, the Open-Q 865XR SOM provides the ideal starting point for applications designed to take advantage of the smooth Android UI as well as the advanced camera software stack.

Designed to accelerate time to market for new product innovation, the Open-Q 865XR SOM Development Kit will enable quick, easy evaluation and initial product development. The development kit, along with the available documentation, also provides a functional reference design for custom carrier board development.

“Lantronix’s proven track record of successes with Qualcomm Technologies, including the Open-Q 820 and 845 µSOM products, coupled with Lantronix’s extensive engineering capabilities and services, make us excited to deliver the Open-Q 865XR SOM to new and existing clients,” said Paul Pickle, president and CEO of Lantronix.

In addition to production-ready SOMs, development platforms and tools, Lantronix offers turnkey product development services, driver and application software development and expert technical support.

The Open-Q 865XR SOM Development Kit is available to order today.

To learn more about the Open-Q 865XR and download the product brief and datasheet as well as explore all the hardware, software and services Lantronix has to offer, visit www.lantronix.com .

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure solutions while accelerating their time to market. Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify operations through the creation, development, deployment and management of customer projects at scale while providing quality, reliability and security.

Lantronix’s portfolio of services and products address each layer of the IoT Stack, including Collect, Connect, Compute, Control and Comprehend, enabling its customers to deploy successful IoT and REM solutions. Lantronix’s services and products deliver a holistic approach, addressing its customers’ needs by integrating a SaaS management platform with custom application development layered on top of external and embedded hardware, enabling intelligent edge computing, secure communications (wired, Wi-Fi and cellular), location and positional tracking and environmental sensing and reporting.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust industry and customer-specific solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of IoT and REM. Lantronix’s solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental, infrastructure and government.

Incorporated in California in 1989 and reincorporated in Delaware in 2000, Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California.

For more information, visit www.lantronix.com. Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation statements related to our solutions and technologies, including statements about Lantronix leading the way to next-gen intelligent Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) applications in AI machine learning, medical, gaming, logistics and retail sectors and Lantronix Open-Q 865XR SOM and its performance and capabilities, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 11, 2019, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

