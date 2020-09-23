GR8 People Named a G2 High Performer in the Enterprise Applicant Tracking System and Candidate Relationship Management Software Categories

Built to meet the demands of enterprise organizations, GR8 People’s software achieves high customer satisfaction scores for its ability to consistently deliver both performance and agility.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GR8 People, a breakthrough One-Experience Talent Platform for the enterprise, has been named a High Performer in the Applicant Tracking Systems Enterprise Grid® and the Candidate Relationship Management Grid® by business technology review platform G2. This marks the sixth consecutive quarter of Higher Performer status in the CRM category.



“If there’s one thing enterprise talent acquisition teams have learned in 2020, it’s the importance of having a tech stack that supports both performance and agility,” comments CEO Diane Smith. “GR8 People’s technology does just that, especially through the application of smart automation across all talent acquisition activities. We’ve built a talent platform that does the heavy lifting so that our customers can focus their energy on delivering exceptional candidate experiences while dramatically streamlining the hiring process.”

The G2 Fall 2020 Grid® Reports are based on unique algorithms that calculate in real time customer satisfaction and market presence scores.

The enterprise ATS category focuses on customer satisfaction from verified reviews across the following:

Candidate information management

Custom workflows

System-based communications



The CRM category emphasizes ease of use for customers in these essential areas:

Building talent pipelines

Streamlining the application process

Tracking and managing candidates



Chief Product Officer Jayne Kettles adds, “This recognition in two categories for talent acquisition is a direct result of the close partnerships we create with our customers, which includes a customer-guided approach to innovation. We’re continually evolving the GR8 People platform by listening to our customers’ needs and responding quickly with product updates that are released every two weeks.”

ABOUT GR8 PEOPLE

GR8 People is the One-Experience Talent Platform that powers recruiter performance across the entire hiring lifecycle for more efficient and effective talent acquisition results. All applications are built natively to offer the only enterprise-ready platform on the market that brings together the ATS, CRM, career site—plus the best AI has to offer—and the expert integrations talent acquisition needs to attract, engage and hire talent. With campus and virtual recruiting event, employee referral, internal mobility and onboarding solutions and a 360-degree view of every talent data point, our unified and seamless platform, used by more than 250 enterprise customers in over 75 countries, significantly improves hiring performance, agility and business intelligence.

