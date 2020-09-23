Educational Toy Market 2020 - Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Educational Toy Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

New Study Reports "Educational Toy Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026"

Introduction

“Educational Toy Market”

According to this study, over the next five years the Educational Toy market will register a 8.2%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 35830 million by 2025, from $ 26150 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Educational Toy business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Educational Toy market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Educational Toy, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Educational Toy market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Educational Toy companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Key Players of Global Educational Toy Market =>

• LEGO

• Giochi Preziosi

• Mattel

• Bandai

• TAKARA TOMY

• Hasbro

• Melissa & Doug

• Gigotoys

• Simba - Dickie Group

• MGA Enternment

• MindWare

• BanBao

• Safari

• PLAYMOBIL

• Leapfrog

• Vtech

• Goldlok Toys

• Spin Master

• Ravensburger

• Qunxing

• Osmo

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data

Activity Toys

Games and Puzzles

Construction Toys

Dolls and Accessories

Outdoor and Sports Toys

Other Type

The segment of other type holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 43%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data

Infant/Preschool Toys

Age 6-8

Age 9-11

Other

The age 6-8 holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 44% of the market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Educational Toy consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Educational Toy market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Educational Toy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Educational Toy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Educational Toy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points of Global Educational Toy Market

