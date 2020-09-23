Educational Toy Market 2020 - Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026
Introduction
“Educational Toy Market”
According to this study, over the next five years the Educational Toy market will register a 8.2%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 35830 million by 2025, from $ 26150 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Educational Toy business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Educational Toy market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Educational Toy, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Educational Toy market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Educational Toy companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Key Players of Global Educational Toy Market =>
• LEGO
• Giochi Preziosi
• Mattel
• Bandai
• TAKARA TOMY
• Hasbro
• Melissa & Doug
• Gigotoys
• Simba - Dickie Group
• MGA Enternment
• MindWare
• BanBao
• Safari
• PLAYMOBIL
• Leapfrog
• Vtech
• Goldlok Toys
• Spin Master
• Ravensburger
• Qunxing
• Osmo
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data
Activity Toys
Games and Puzzles
Construction Toys
Dolls and Accessories
Outdoor and Sports Toys
Other Type
The segment of other type holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 43%.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data
Infant/Preschool Toys
Age 6-8
Age 9-11
Other
The age 6-8 holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 44% of the market share.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Educational Toy consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Educational Toy market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Educational Toy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Educational Toy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Educational Toy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Educational Toy Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Educational Toy by Company
4 Educational Toy by Regions
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Educational Toy Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 LEGO
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.1.3 LEGO Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 LEGO Latest Developments
12.2 Giochi Preziosi
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.2.3 Giochi Preziosi Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Giochi Preziosi Latest Developments
12.3 Mattel
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.3.3 Mattel Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Mattel Latest Developments
12.4 Bandai
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.4.3 Bandai Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Bandai Latest Developments
12.5 TAKARA TOMY
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.5.3 TAKARA TOMY Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 TAKARA TOMY Latest Developments
12.6 Hasbro
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.6.3 Hasbro Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Hasbro Latest Developments
12.7 Melissa & Doug
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.7.3 Melissa & Doug Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Melissa & Doug Latest Developments
12.8 Gigotoys
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.8.3 Gigotoys Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Gigotoys Latest Developments
12.9 Simba - Dickie Group
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.9.3 Simba - Dickie Group Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Simba - Dickie Group Latest Developments
12.10 MGA Enternment
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.10.3 MGA Enternment Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 MGA Enternment Latest Developments
12.11 MindWare
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.11.3 MindWare Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 MindWare Latest Developments
12.12 BanBao
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.12.3 BanBao Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 BanBao Latest
