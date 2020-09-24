Exhalation Technology Announces Global Search for Strategic Partners for its Covid-19 Rapid Diagnostic Test
Image of the CoronaCheck device for Covid-19 Testing
CoronaCheck Device for Covid-19 Testing using Exhaled Breath
Exhalation Technology in the UK seeks a global strategic partners for collaboration to exploit its new Covid-19 test using exhaled breath and a novel biosensor.
Our CoronaCheck™ biosensor breath test provides novel technology for rapid screening in a range of environments including schools, airports, shopping centers and sporting events, to name a few.”CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exhalation Technology (“ETL”) has appointed The Sage Group to lead the partnering program for its novel diagnostic test (CoronaCheck™) for Covid-19 in exhaled breath condensate. This is a rapid (<5 minutes) and low cost test of high specificity and sensitivity for Covid-19, meeting the need for testing in a wide range of environments.
— Helle Funch Nielsen
ETL seeks a global strategic partner with which it can collaborate to exploit its new Covid-19 test. ETL has a strong history in development of diagnostic products based on analysis of the respiratory tract where Covid-19 is prevalent.
ETL has developed a very unique and timely, IP protected test for rapid detection of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome CoronaVirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2 also known as Covid-19), using a novel biosensor housed in a safe breath analysis device suitable for rapid point-of-care coronavirus testing. The test measures directly the presence of virus in breath, as opposed to antibodies in the blood.
ETL is a UK based company which has developed Inflammacheck®, a device for measuring exhaled breath condensate (EBC) to diagnose and monitor respiratory conditions and diseases. ETL has adapted its Inflammacheck® device, including adding safety features to prevent cross-infection and contamination, to measure the SARS-CoV-2 virus in exhaled breath.
Stig Lytke Brejl, Director of ETL, said “building on an existing CE marked IVD medical device platform is expected to enable a short time to market while at the same time de-risking the project significantly.”
ETL has partnered with a leading biosensor company for the use of their coronavirus biosensor with ETL’s device, CoronaCheck™. The initial product to be launched will measure SARS-CoV-2 in exhaled breath condensate with a reading in under 5 minutes.
Tests on SARS-CoV-2 cultured virus have demonstrated a high degree of sensitivity and specificity of the biosensor. Human pilot tests have commenced, and results are expected in Q4 2020.
The CoronaCheck™ test is aimed to be available at under $10 or £8 per test.
CoronaCheck™ does not require any laboratory equipment or special handling or training. The biosensor is mounted in a test cartridge which is inserted into the device into which the subject breathes with results obtained in minutes, whereupon the test cartridge is safely discarded and the device is ready for a new test cartridge and subject.
Helle Funch Nielsen, CEO of ETL, said “Our CoronaCheck™ test is set to provide novel technology for high volume screening of individuals in a range of environments including schools, airports, shopping centres and sporting events, to name but a few. The technology is entirely novel and although our initial test is based on testing in exhaled breath, it is also amenable to rapid point of care testing on saliva swabs. Our collaboration with Imperial College in London and clinical centers in the UK is providing rapid proving and validation of this novel approach to Covid-19 testing.”
About Exhalation Technology
Exhalation Technology develops breath analysis devices for disease diagnosis, monitoring, and management.
ETL aims to revolutionise respiratory care by providing clinicians the tools they need to provide optimal patient care – with confidence.
By giving clinicians access to information related to underlying causes, ETL can strengthen their decision-making process – and create better outcomes for patients.
Why? Because ETL believe monitoring and managing respiratory diseases should be simple and reliable – for everyone involved. ETL is committed to helping transform the way we diagnose, treat and monitor respiratory diseases.
In improving patient outcomes, we help clinicians meet the challenges and opportunities in an ever-evolving respiratory healthcare world.
Website: https://www.exhalationmedicaltechnology.com/
About The Sage Group, Inc.
The Sage Group Inc. is a leader in the provision of strategic and transactional advice to health care companies in the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, medical device, biotechnology and life science fields. Sage currently maintains offices in USA, Europe, Israel and Japan. Since its founding in 1994, The Sage Group has served more than 200 clients in the US, Europe and Asia, and completed numerous transactions including divestitures, alliances, acquisitions and financings with values ranging from $5 million to $500 million.
The Sage Group is an organization of experienced and successful executives who are committed to the service of the very vital and dynamic health care industry and its investors.
The range of services offered includes:
• Strategic alliances and licensing/partnering
• M&A, divestment, buy- and sell- side
• Global product and technology acquisition searches
• Strategic assessment and planning
• Due diligence, technology and molecule assessment, valuation
• New ventures, interim management
• Facilitating investment in R&D and/or company equity through introductions, network and brokering
The Sage Group's Principals, each an Executive Director, have been Founders, Chairmen, Presidents, CEO's and COO's of a number of emerging health care companies. These Principals have also held senior level management positions in large multi-national organizations. In addition to their management backgrounds, The Sage Group's Principals also have extensive experience in providing professional management consulting services to healthcare industry clients. All these experiences are being applied by The Sage Group to assist industry participants in these challenging times.
Website: www.sagehealthcare.com
