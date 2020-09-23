Automotive Finance Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Revenue Growth Development, Business Opportunities, Future Trends, Top Key Players, Market Share and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2026

Key Companies Covered in the Automotive Finance Market Research Report Are Bank of America, Ford Credit, HSBC, Wells Fargo, M&T Bank, Toyota Financial Services (UK) PLC, Volkswagen Financial Services, HDFC Bank, Hudson City Savings Bank, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC, Hitachi Capital Asia Pacific and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global " Automotive Finance Market " is likely to grow in the coming years with impetus from strategic collaborations among companies from across the world. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Automotive Finance Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Loan Provider (OEMs, Banks, Financing institutions), Service Type (New vehicles, Used vehicles), Industry Verticals (Residential Use, Commercial Use, Government Use), and Geography Forecast till 2025,” the market is likely to expand in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for electric cars and adoption of e-commerce business platforms.





Request A Sample Copy of the Market Research Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/automotive-finance-market-100122





Nissan Automotive’s Partnership with Auto Gravity to Favor Growth

In 2018, Nissan Motors announced that it has partnered with Auto Gravity, a financing company. The company announced that it aims at simplifying financial solutions to people in need of loans. With the help of Auto Gravity’s financial solutions, end users will be able to avail loans from their smart phones. Auto Gravity makes use of its proprietary technology to lend finances and connect with their customers through means of modern digital modes.

Auto gravity has financially partnered with leading banks from around the world and this acquisition will boast the sales and production value of Nissan Motors. The partnership will favour the high demand for electronic vehicles and encourage people to avail financial services due to the ease of operations. This partnership will have a direct impact on the global automotive finance market and will enable growth of the market in the coming years.





List of companies profiled in the Automotive Finance Market report:

Bank of America

Ford Credit

HSBC

Wells Fargo

M&T Bank

Toyota Financial Services (UK) PLC

Volkswagen Financial Services

HDFC Bank

Hudson City Savings Bank

Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC

Hitachi Capital Asia Pacific





Increased demand for electric and smart vehicles is a major factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the market during the forecast period 2018-2025. Additionally, rising adoption of e-financial services is expected to boost the global market.





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-finance-market-100122





Key Industry Developments

Jan, 2020 - Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co announced their partnership that combines forces of the auto finance market and is likely to invest and expand into joint development of electric and self-driving technology.

Oct, 2018 - Tesla introduced Software Version 9.0, enabled with AI technology to offer M2M connectivity, advanced radar, and GPS sensors allowing the drivers to navigate on autopilot.

May 2018- Volkswagen Financial Services Fleet launched an online WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) calculator enabled with Blockchain technology that will help to calculate a before and after cost comparison for vehicles and eliminate intermediate dealers.





M&T Bank Acquires Hudson City Bank, Rapid Growth seen in Domestic Market

In 2015, M&T completed the acquisition of Hudson City Bancorp Inc., with an aim of expanding its business and enable a wider end user coverage. With this acquisition, A&T can add around 135 branches across the US. M&T is said to have added around US$ 275 Mn in profits alone, in the first quarter of 2018 and the acquisition of Hudson City has a major say in such impressive growth numbers. Companies such as M&T have benefited the automotive finance market in North America. The impressive financial figures of A&T have revoked its domestic competitors and several US based companies are likely to invest establish a stronghold.

The automotive finance in North America is likely to grow in the coming years, accounting to the exceptional strategies adopted by US based automotive finance companies. Fortune Business Insights states that an estimated US$ 1.2 Tn has been invested in the automotive finance market in North America. High investments in development of automotive finance companies, coupled with the impressive business strategies adopted by these companies will have a positive impact on the global automotive finance market and is likely to favor growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Market Driver – Adoption of technology such as Blockchain technology, AI (Artificial intelligence), advanced radar, and GPS navigation in automobiles

Key Market Restraint - The rise in cab facilities and rising environmental concerns





Have any Query? Speak to Analyst at: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-finance-market-100122





Major Segments Mentioned:

1. By Loan Provider

OEMs

Banks

Financing institutions

Others

2. By Service Type

New vehicles

Used vehicles

3. By Industry Verticals

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Government Use

Others

4. By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





On the contrary, high cost associated with upgraded technology is a factor that may restrain the global Automotive Finance market.

As stated in the report, North America held a significant share in the market in 2017. The region is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Owing to intense research and development taking place in the region for IoT integration in the system is likely to enable the growth in the region. Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth owing to rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle in nations such as India and China.

The report also offers insights on the key players operating in the global Automotive Finance market. Some of the organizations operating in the market are Automotive Finance.





Pre Book- Automotive Finance Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100122





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Containerized Solar Generators Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Grid Connected, Off-grid), By Storage Capacity (10-40kWh, 40-80kWh, 80-150kWh, Above 150kWh), By End User (Industrial, Residential, Commercial, Utility) and Geography Forecast Till 2026

SLI Battery Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Flooded Battery, VRLA Battery, EBF Battery), By End-user (Automotive, Others) and Geography Forecast Till 2026

Geothermal Heat Pump Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Open Loop, Closed Loop, Hybrid), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Biomass Power Generation Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Combustion, Pyrolysis, Gasification, Anaerobic Digestion, Landfill gas(LFG), Others), By Feedstock (Urban residue, Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), Agricultural and forest residue, Energy crops, Woody biomass, Others), By End-use Industry (Industrial, Residential & Commercial, Utilities), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Biomass Boiler Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Feedstock (Woody biomass, Forest residue, Agriculture, Biogas & Energy Crop, Urban Residue), By Type (Fully Automated Biomass Boiler, Semi-Automated Biomass Boiler, Combined Heat and Power System), By Application (Heating, Power Generation), By End-user (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Geography Forecast till 2026





About Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

