vArmour Introduces Industry’s First Relationship Search to Investigate and Manage Cyber Risk Enterprise-Wide

New Capabilities Enable Businesses to Pinpoint Risk and Resiliency Challenges Across Every Environment

/EIN News/ -- LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vArmour , the leading provider of Application Relationship Management, has launched the latest version of its Application Controller solution, adding the industry’s first Relationship Search capability, dramatically simplifying complex enterprise dependencies and risk. vArmour Relationship Search helps enterprises solve the unsolved problem of pinpointing critical application relationships and risks across their heterogeneous environments, quickly addressing critical resiliency, risk, compliance, and IT hygiene challenges.



Relationship Search allows customers to simply understand previously unsolvable questions on complex relationships and dependencies. During the early access period, the following are trending Relationship Search queries across the vArmour global customer base:

Enterprise Resiliency – Where are variances in recovery time objectives (RTO) across multi-hop application dependencies?

Ransomware – How is WastedLocker propagating across my cloud environments?

Cyber Risk – Show me the remote-exploit map — the path of relationships between CVE level 5 or above vulnerabilities across workloads and applications.

Compliance – Show me the map of GDPR application and data flows across one or more country boundaries.

IT Hygiene – Where are all decommissioned workloads that are still actively communicating, and what are those apps communicating with?

Application Isolation – Can any of my databases communicate outbound to an application or applications?

“Modern enterprise environments are diverse with public and private clouds, endpoint agents, and other types of disparate infrastructure,” said Dan Lelewski, Head of Production Systems and Automation at MarketAxess. “To effectively monitor and assess risk across these environments, security teams need capabilities such as Relationship Search for simplified access to complex relationships across environments.”

A key part of the vArmour Application Controller, Relationship Search enables enterprise-wide visibility — every application, every relationship, every environment. By searching for risks in critical applications across the enterprise, including related dependencies of those applications, the update makes security and risk teams even more effective at identifying ransomware propagation, performing application dependency mapping, and assuring compliance.

“Investigating risk in complex enterprises is only possible by interrogating application relationships and dependencies across the entire infrastructure,” said Keith Stewart, SVP of Product and Strategy at vArmour. “Partnering with our customers has enabled us to deliver Relationship Search, a game-changing capability that revolutionizes the understanding of application relationships and risk.”

vArmour enables organizations to get more value out of critical data sources from ecosystem technology partners including Tanium, VMware NSX, Cisco, Nutanix, and many others. These partnerships enable enterprises to leverage existing investments in their infrastructure while realizing the potential an open ecosystem provides.

For more information on vArmour, Application Controller, and Relationship Search, please visit www.vArmour.com

About vArmour

vArmour is the leading provider of Application Relationship Management. Enterprises around the world rely on vArmour to control operational risk, increase application resiliency and secure hybrid clouds — all while leveraging the technology they already own without adding costly new agents or infrastructure. Based in Los Altos, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, AllegisCyber, Redline Capital, Citi Ventures, and Telstra. Learn more at www.vArmour.com .