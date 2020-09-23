Asia Pacific Accounts For More Than Half Of Global Browser Games Market!

According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the browser games market, Asia Pacific has the largest share, accounting for 51% of the global browser games market size. The browser games market in Asia Pacific is supported by the presence of a large number of gamers in countries such as China.

Asian markets, including the Chinese, Japanese and South Korean markets differ a lot from western markets and are not always open for foreign game developers and publishers. In China for instance, it is mandatory by law to have a local, licensed partner for publishing games. China remains the most important market in the region and is expected to reclaim its position as the top gaming market by revenue in 2020. Large internet populations and high disposable incomes in China, South Korea, China, and India support the browser games market.

Asia Pacific is followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions in terms of market share. The global browser games market growth rate was 10.3% from 2015, reaching a value of nearly $7.0 billion in 2019. The market is expected to grow at a rate of 7.3% to nearly $9.3 billion by 2023 and get to $17 billion in 2030.

Amidst the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, governments across the world are still advising people to stay indoors and practice social distancing to reduce the spread of the pandemic. This is expected to positively impact the video games market in the immediate future. In countries such as the UK and the USA, employees that have been furloughed off work (but are still being paid and do not have anywhere else to spend the money) are turning to online gaming as a form of escapism. A significant impact of the coronavirus has been on physical retail stores such as GameStop, Target, and Best Buy, which sell video game software discs. These stores have had to shut down in certain areas, due to which consumers have turned to digital platforms. GameStop announced that it would shut down at least 21 stores in 2020 following America’s lockdown. This resulted in gamers opting to play browser games from the comfort of their homes instead of driving to stores farther than the original locations.

Taking advantage of this surge in demand for online games, some companies in the market are focusing on enhancing the compatibility of their online games with different models of smart devices and software. The availability of these games for every age group further surges the participation rate, generating high revenue in the market. Some companies are also entering the gaming market for the first time, having seen the increased demand for them.

On the downside, economic downturn coupled with the rising unemployment rate will decrease disposable incomes, and thereby discourage people from spending on recreational activities such as gaming. This is why the top opportunities in the browser games market segmented by type will arise in the free-to-play games segment, which will gain $1.6 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The browser games market size will gain the most in the USA at $257.6 million.

The Business Research Company ’s report titled Browser Games Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications And Growth covers major browser games companies, browser games market share by company, browser games manufacturers, browser games infrastructure market size, and browser games market forecasts. The report also covers the global browser games market and its segments. The browser games market is segmented by type into mobile games, pay-to-play games, free-to-play games, pay-in-play games and by end user into smartphone and tablet, PC, TV, other.

Market-trend-based strategies for the browser games market include integrating AR and VR technologies in games, focusing on in-game advertising to boost revenues, focusing on being independent rather than depending on publishing house and digital distribution platforms for market exposure, providing free access to games with certain main features in paid versions, adopting new age technologies to improve product portfolios, and providing in-game incentives in exchange for sharing the content on social media.

Gaming companies are increasingly promoting their games by making users share the content on social media. Several gaming companies provide bonuses, power ups, and other in-game rewards for gamers in exchange for inviting friends or sharing the game on their social media. This helps in increasing the brand exposure and also helps in attracting new potential gamers. Besides, gaming companies are increasingly allowing their players to form communities, share tips and tutorials, and talk with their fellow community players. By creating a strong community, the players become loyal to the game.

Player-adopted strategies in the browser games market include focusing on developing innovative, interactive and user-friendly multi-player online role play games, focusing on improving gamer experience, and improving the technical and UI features of games to attract new customers.

Browser Games Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications And Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

