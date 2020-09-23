Virtual Business of Law During COVID: Berger Kahn Attorney David Ezra to Speak at Super Lawyers Event

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Kahn attorney David Ezra joins the Super Lawyers Publisher and other Southern California attorneys selected to Super Lawyers “top lists,” for a virtual roundtable focusing on relationship building in virtual legal spaces, Oct. 7 at 3:45 p.m.



With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting more than 6.7 million individuals in the United States as of September 2020, law firms, including Berger Kahn, stay safe using nontraditional ways to continue the business and practice of law. However, this new way of conducting business raises important opportunities for discussions on virtual referral relationship building, meeting attorney ranking criteria and virtually developing potential new clients.

Says Ezra, “I am honored to be invited to speak about the ways that the business of law can effectively move forward and adapt during this time of change.”

At the private virtual event, Ezra will speak alongside Super Lawyers Publisher, Cindy Larson and 2021 selectees from Southern California Super Lawyers “top lists” discussing adapting to the COVID-19 era and leveraging Super Lawyers to support the business of law in a virtual setting.

ABOUT BERGER KAHN: Berger Kahn, A Law Corporation, is a California-based law firm celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020, with practice areas including insurance coverage and litigation, business litigation, labor and employment, serious personal injury and wrongful death, and subrogation. The firm is located in Irvine and San Diego and serves matters statewide including in Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, Orange County, as well as in Arizona and Texas.

ABOUT DAVID EZRA: David Ezra has been named by Super Lawyers to the list of “Top 100″ Southern California Super Lawyers from 2013-present and “Top 50″ Orange County Super Lawyers from 2010-present. David has successfully represented clients involved in insurance and employment litigation for over 25 years. He believes in practicing law with 100% dedication to achieving the client’s objectives. http://bergerkahn.com/our-people/david-b-ezra/



