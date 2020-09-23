CLA Named the Top Audit Firm for Credit Unions Seven Years in a Row

Once again, the 2020 Supplier Market Share Guide: Credit Union Auditors places CLA in the top spot of its annual rankings.

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) was named the top audit firm for credit unions for the seventh straight year in the 2020 Supplier Market Share Guide: Credit Union Auditors, published by Callahan & Associates.

CLA continues to outpace all auditors on the list in terms of the raw number of credit unions with over $40 million in assets that the firm serves. Over the past year, the average asset size of the credit union clients served by the firm stands at $1.2 billion, up from $1.1 billion last year.

Aman Johal, industry analyst at Callahan & Associates, states that the 2020 Market Share Guide is “designed to help credit unions select a CPA firm that understands the specific needs and values of a cooperative institution in a modern financial landscape.” In addition to the annual rankings, the guide discusses trends that impacted credit unions over the past year.

Using financial data as of March 31, 2020, CLA’s top ranking was based on the following statistics:

Total credit union clients > $40 million: 251

Total credit union clients $40 million to $100 million: 43

Total credit union clients > $100 million: 208

Total assets of credit union clients > $40 million: $296,216,141,475

The data for the rankings was compiled from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.

“We’re honored to be included again in this year’s guide,” said Charlie Cameron, CLA’s managing principal of the financial institutions practice. “Our top ranking is a result of our hands-on and comprehensive approach to audit services, as well as our commitment and enthusiasm to deliver exceptional service to our credit union clients.”

CLA is passionate about serving the credit union industry. Our team’s ultimate goal is to transform financial data and operating results into accurate, meaningful information — unbiased, objective, financial resources that your board of directors, supervisory committee, management, and members’ demand.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 6,200 people, 120 U.S. locations and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

Jackie Kruger CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) 612-376-4623 jackie.kruger@CLAconnect.com