Courtyard Orlando Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre Wins 2020 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for Best of the Best

/EIN News/ -- Courtyard Orlando Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre Recognized Among Best of the Best (United States/Southeast], Based on Outstanding 2019 Traveler Reviews

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Courtyard Orlando Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre announced today that it has been recognized as a 2020 Travelers’ Choice award-winner for Best of the Best. Based on a full year of TripAdvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic, award winners are known for consistently receiving great traveler feedback, placing them in the top 10% of hospitality businesses around the globe.

“I am very proud of our staff’s continued drive for excellence in all areas of the customer’s experience during their stay. We look forward to creating new and exciting memories when our occupancy levels return in the near future. Our guests will also enjoy a newly redesigned resort style prototype Courtyard offering full-service style amenities at a fantastic value,” said Amar Jossan, General Manager.

“Winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at TripAdvisor. “Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners' achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travelers as the world begins to venture out again.”

To see traveler reviews and popular features and amenities of Courtyard Orlando Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre visit. https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g34515-d84903-Reviews-Courtyard_Orlando_Lake_Buena_Vista_at_Vista_Centre-Orlando_Florida.html?m=19905

About GF Hotels & Resorts

GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia.

With nearly 90 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 23 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.

GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 32 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel platform*, helps 463 million travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the TripAdvisor site and app to browse more than 860 million reviews and opinions of 8.7 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to TripAdvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. TripAdvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) own and operate a portfolio of websites and businesses, including the following travel media brands:

