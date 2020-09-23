Hawaiian-Christian, author Momi Robins-Makaila, offers FREE ebooks to inspire women with romance, faith and love

Momi Robins-Makaila, Hawaiian-Christian author First Love, a FREE Romance Ebook Trusting our Love, a FREE Romance Ebook

“If you believe in faith, hope, love, and romance, and want to escape crazy COVID-19, these stories of overcoming obstacles will inspire your journey.”

KAPOLEI, HAWAII, USA, September 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kapolei, Hawaii-based author Momi Robins-Makaila has announced the release of her new romance series, and is offering the first two ebooks, absolutely FREE. "First Love,” and “Trusting our Love” the first and second ebooks in “The Love of a Good Woman series,” celebrating the strong, beautiful woman, is a deeply touching spiritual journey of women living their best lives, inspiring other women to live theirs.Sharon J. says “I’m reading “First Love” now. It’s such a beautiful read.”Linda R. says, “I had the privilege of reading all four love stories. I cried. I laughed. I’m waiting for the next book.”The author-published book, “First Love” is available in paperback and offered as a FREE e-book. “Trusting our Love” is also available in paperback and offered as a FREE ebook."I am so excited about the opportunity to share with readers two FREE ebooks for a romance series that I hope will inspire women to live, love and laugh while they read stories of overcoming obstacles to inspire their God-destined journeys,” said Robins-Makaila.In “First Love” Paige is just a sweet girl; the girl next door from a small hometown on O’ahu, in Hawaii. Like all little girls, what she wanted was simple; she wanted to be loved and adored, happy and carefree. But at the ripe age of five, she already learned that life was nothing but, simple or carefree.While some girls dreamed of the beautiful wedding, the handsome and loving husband, the white-picket fence, two-point-five children, and God-ordained kind-of-love, Paige wanted nothing of the sort.Her parents’ abusive relationship was motivation to avoid love at all costs. She vowed that she wouldn’t become like her weak and submissive mother, who couldn’t stand up for herself. She vowed she’d never take the risk of loving a man like her abusive father, who touted apologies and empty promises.From the day Lance, the new boy, stepped foot into her middle school classroom, his adoration for Paige was evident, but to everyone else except her. No matter how many obvious cues he dispatched over the years, she remained steadfast against love and romance, laser focused on her professional goals, refusing to acknowledge his advances.When one of her parent’s many vicious fights leaves her mom, hospitalized, battered and bruised, Paige lets her guard down, allowing Jason’s opportune advance, leaving her life’s plans thwarted by one careless night on a white sandy beach, under a full moon. Paige is pushed on a path to a decade-long love triangle that causes her to doubt everything she’d ever believed.A traffic jam after a salon appointment to freeze fat cells from her thighs incites the reluctant trip down memory lane; inspiration to see her life through new lenses.Can Paige have a God-ordained kind-of-love? Is there such a thing?In “Trusting our Love,” A Beautiful, busy, business owner, divorced woman, mother of two, gives up on love until a twist and a shove to attend her high school reunion delivers her to her God-ordained destiny and a second chance at love.From the moment she was born, almost 40 years ago, God-ordained Rebecca’s destiny, but she went on another path, and God’s promises took a back seat in her life.All Rebecca ever wanted was to love herself, to experience real joy, to live purposefully, to have balance in her life, to feel like what she has is enough, and to have true romance.A bitter divorce, an uncooperative ex-husband, two girls to raise, and a business that can’t run itself, has her just about done with love.When her best friend twists her arm to attend their twenty-year high school reunion, she wonders if maybe she’s given up too fast and decides to trust God’s inspiration.Nobody promised the second time around would be easy, but when obstacle after obstacle obstructs every path for love, she wonders if trying was a mistake. She doubts her fate and fights it tooth and nail, but God pursues her relentlessly to deliver her destiny.Does she finally let go and let Him lead? Find out!ABOUT THE AUTHORMomi Robins-Makaila is a Native Hawaiian author and inspirational speaker, born and raised in Hawaii. Her first set of books (a memoir) was titled, Candy Canes and Coke, followed by Rescued by a God I Didn’t Know, which was a candid account of overcoming abuse and dysfunction. She earned a Master's degree in special education from Gonzaga University in Washington. She also earned a Master’s degree in Christian leadership from Grand Canyon University in Arizona. She taught public school in Arizona for two years and now lives at home again in Hawaii, where she uses her knowledge and experience as a special education and autism teacher to support new special education teachers in her hometown of Wai’anae.For more information, please visit: www.momirobins.com

Momi Robins-Makaila, Candy Canes and Coke, a well meaning woman's desperate struggle to escape her self-imposed prison and claim the life God meant her to live.