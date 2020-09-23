J.D. Power Names Crestline Hotels & Resorts #1 in Guest Satisfaction Among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an industry that is dependent upon guest satisfaction, Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) outperforms its competition in the inaugural benchmarking study of third-party hotel management companies by J.D. Power. The benchmark found that Crestline led the industry in customers’ satisfaction with their hotel stay.



"This tremendous accolade is a direct reflection on our incredible team of associates who work hard each and every day to assure that our guests experience excellent service,” said James Carroll, President & CEO of Crestline. Carroll continued, “To receive the highest score in this benchmark is the ultimate testament to the difference Crestline takes in our management approach. Service is woven into the fabric of our culture, and this extends beyond our guests to include our hotel owners, partners, investors and associates,” added Carroll. “At the end of the day, it is great service that leads to successful and profitable hotels.”

2020 is proving to be a significant year for Crestline. Under the most adverse conditions, the Company continues to expand its portfolio of managed hotels, growing by 10% and adding over 3,000 keys in the year. Crestline’s implementation of best practices and 20-year history as a leader in driving premium revenue, overall performance, and return on investment is significant to the Company’s unparalleled ability to successfully manage through extreme challenges.

“Crestline is a mature and laser-focused management company,” said Carroll. “Our expertise in managing through economic downturns, natural disasters, and a multitude of historic events has empowered us to navigate today’s unprecedented global turmoil with the fortitude and wisdom to stay the course.”

