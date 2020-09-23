Plant & Equipment Launches New Category For Agricultural Equipment

New & Used Tractors For Sale

Traditional farming techniques such as plows, tillage, and seeders are now being replaced with various modern agricultural machinery.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plant & Equipment announces the launching of a new industry category, Agricultural Equipment, on its online marketplace. This new section would help farmers find adequate farm equipment such as tractors , mowers, harvesters, and many more farm machinery at the right price.Off the company’s recent successful launching, Zayd Kuba, Managing Director at Plant & Equipment, said: “This launching is an added success to the marketplace which has closed a large number of deals taken place over the past eight months. More than 50,000 equipment of different categories across the globe have been sold and bought.”Kuba continues: “Global agriculture equipment market size value is expected to increase to more than USD 140.0 billion in 2025 according to annual studies and reports conducted. Innovative technologies have played a pivotal role in enhancing crop quality and increasing profitability. Following this high demand, we developed this new category to facilitate the process of buying and selling farm equipment.”Farmers can find adequate farm machinery for their needs based on their budget at PlantAndEquipment.com. Some of the benefits:● Connected to the global marketplace which allows them to sell and buy across countries● Search for the adequate farm machinery according to certain specifications (price, mileage, model, used, new, etc.)● Direct sales, no hidden feesPlant & Equipment is an easy-to-use and trusted online marketplace for buying and selling new and used heavy equipment in a timely and cost-effective manner. The top equipment categories on the marketplace include wheel loaders, excavators, dozers, cranes, lifts, trucks, trailers, Tractors, and comprising of brands such as Caterpillar, Volvo, Mercedes Benz, JCB, Komatsu, Hitachi, Mitsubishi, Scania, and more online.Visit us at https://www.plantandequipment.com/

