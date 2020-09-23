MOORGATE BENCHMARKS APPOINTS CAPITAL MARKETS VETERANS TO INDEX OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Moorgate Benchmarks, the index company driving change, today announced that it has appointed David Mark and Nigel Hyde to its index oversight committee (IOC), adding further depth and breadth of expertise to the committee.
Setting a new market standard for best practice in index governance and compliance, Moorgate Benchmarks’ IOC is comprised of acknowledged market and benchmark experts, led by independent Chairman Nash Jooma.
David Mark has a 35+ year track record in capital markets. He established the International Index Company (IIC) in 2001, a consortium jointly owned by ten leading investment banks. The firm developed the innovative iBoxx and iTraxx indices, which became the pre-eminent cash and derivative credit indices in the marketplace.
Following the acquisition of IIC by Markit, David worked at MSCI from 2010 to 2019, leading relationship management for the firm’s index business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
Nigel Hyde is Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Skylight IPV, a firm that provides independent price verification services to the Product Control and Risk Management functions at financial institutions and commodity market participants. Previously, Nigel led Markit’s Totem service that provides independent price verification of derivatives for the major investment banks.
Gareth Parker, Chief Indexing Officer and Chairman of Moorgate Benchmarks, said: “David and Nigel’s extensive capital markets expertise and track record in delivering successful products and services will be of great benefit to the Moorgate Benchmarks index oversight committee. We are grateful to them for being willing to help Moorgate Benchmarks ensure it exceeds client expectations in the governance of benchmarks.”
Moorgate Benchmarks’ mission is to enable index providers and product issuers to create new products that deliver true choice to all investors. Experts in designing, optimising, managing and calculating indices for clients; streamlining operations using leading-edge technology; and implementing best practice governance systems to meet Benchmarks Regulations around the world, the firm is challenging an industry ripe for disruption.
Teresa Chick
