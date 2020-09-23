Global Care Capital Appoints Debbie Benczkowski to the Advisory Board

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE:HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Debbie Benczkowski to the Advisory Board.



About Debbie Benczkowski

Debbie Benczkowski worked for over thirty-five years in the Canadian voluntary sector, in the areas of direct service, supervision, management, strategy & governance. With a degree in Social Work from the State University of New York, Debbie began her career in 1977 at the Metro Toronto Association for Community Living (MTACL) as one of the first Adult Protective Service Workers in Ontario; she worked her way up to the position of Assistant Executive Director until leaving MTACL in 1986, to join the newly established Alzheimer Society of Canada (ASC). When she retired in 2017, Debbie was ASC’s Chief Operating Officer, with responsibility for the Society’s Mission Programs & Services, including the Alzheimer Society Research Program, Knowledge Translation & Exchange activities, Government Relations/Public Policy; Debbie also supported the Chief Executive Officer and ASC Board of Directors in a Corporate Secretariat role.

Debbie also served as the Society’s Interim Chief Executive Officer on a number of occasions, while the Society’s Board of Directors conducted a search for a new CEO.

Debbie has had a long affiliation with the Society’s International body, Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI); under a Twinning Program run by ADI, Debbie provided mentorship on strategy and governance to the Alzheimer’s Association of Trinidad & Tobago and was responsible for hosting international conferences in Toronto in 1993 and in 2011.

Debbie is a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal and the Health Charities Coalition Canada (HCCC) 2012 Award of Distinction. The Award of Distinction was established by HCCC to recognize outstanding employees of HCCC member organizations who have directly provided leadership and/or outstanding support to the charitable health sector in Canada.

Since retirement, Debbie has taken on a voluntary leadership role as the Co-Chair of the Heart and Stroke Foundation’s Mission Critical Council on Vascular Cognitive Impairment and is a member of the Foundation’s Council on Mission: Priorities, Advice, Science and Strategy (CoMPASS). Debbie also serves as an advisor to uCarenet and uCareLingo, a connected community of caregivers and care seekers, established to give families easier access to affordable home care.

About Global Care

Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL INC.:

Company Contact:

Alex Somjen, President & CEO

604-687-2038

info@globalcarecapital.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company’s disclosure documents which can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com