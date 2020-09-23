Gold Plus Mining Initiates Work Program on Its “Lawyers” East & West Properties Contiguous to Benchmark Metals Gold Discoveries

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Plus Mining Inc. (“Gold Plus” or the “Company”) (CSE :GPMI) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Longford Exploration Services Ltd. to assist the Company in designing a work program for its 100% owned Lawyers East and West claim blocks that are contiguous to Benchmark Metal Inc.’s “Lawyers” Gold and Silver project in BC’s famous “Golden Horseshoe” region, that recently reported drilling intercepts of 2,360 g/t silver and 11.30 g/t gold over a 1 meter interval as well as 1.44 g/t gold equivalent over 102 meters (see press release dated February 11th and Jan 31st, 2020 respectively).



The initial work program will be based on a compilation of historic work from the Lawyer East and West claims and nearby projects that are now underway. This data compilation will be followed up with a field program designed to complement historic work and recent discoveries in the area. The field program will be focused on sampling and geologic mapping of highly prospective and mineralized areas and may include geochemical surveying. Samples will be taken from mineralized areas and analyzed for precious metals content shortly after field work is completed.

Neighboring Benchmark Metals announced on August 27th 2020, the discovery of the new “Marmot Zone” that contains mineralized structures broad zones of alteration, veining, and sulphide mineralization, returning samples of up to 61.3 g/t gold and 3,890 g/t silver. The discovery of the Marmot zone is trending South East from Benchmarks initial Cliff Creek zone discovery and towards Gold Plus’s Lawyers East claim block that is contiguous to the South East of Benchmark’s Lawyers property. The above information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Lawyers East claim block and may not be representative of expected results.

President and CEO Spencer Smyl states, “With Gold prices recently exceeding $2,000 per Oz and multiple recent gold discoveries on neighboring claims, we are excited about the potential of our highly prospective Lawyers East and West claims. Gold Plus now has three projects in some of the most prolific mining camps in Canada: the Golden Triangle in British Columbia, the Red Lake mining camp in north west Ontario and the Abitibi region of Quebec. We plan to conduct work programs on all three properties in order to obtain samples and define priority targets for upcoming drill programs.”

About the Lawyers East & West Claims

Gold Plus’s Lawyers East and West mineral claims cover approximately 8,650 acres and are on trend with several mines found in the region, located at the south-eastern side of Benchmarks’ “Lawyers” property, below TDG Gold Corp’s “Baker” Mine and “Shasta” Mine and in line with the “Kemess” Mine further South East that hosts 2.7M oz of gold equivalent. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Properties.

Neighboring Benchmark Metals recently announced an increase from 50,000m to 100,000m of drilling for 2020 and for 2021, a 200,000m drill program. Benchmark hopes to establish a five-million-plus-ounce resource by the first half of 2021, with preliminary economic studies to follow later in the year (see press release dated August 24th, 2020).

Gold Plus Mining’s property hosts highly prospective rocks in the northeastern region of the prolific metal-endowed Stikine Terrane, British Columbia, Canada. According to Logan and Mihalynuk (2014), magmatic events in Stikine during the Late Triassic and Early Jurassic were the driving source for the development of mineralizing porphyry and epithermal systems. The same magmatic and mineralizing events are recognized on both the east and west sides of the Bower Basin forming an arch of gold and polymetallic mineralization. This arch is depicted herein as the 'Golden Horseshoe' which includes the Golden Triangle.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:





The Company has now completed the arm’s length share purchase agreement with 1258512 BC Ltd. (“NumberCo”) and the shareholders of NumberCo (collectively, the “Vendors”), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the NumberCo from the Vendors. See news release dated July 27th, 2020 for terms of the agreement.

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Gold Plus Mining Inc.

Gold Plus Mining is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada’s top mining jurisdictions. Our growing portfolio of mineral properties exhibit favorable geological characteristics in underexplored areas within the prolific “Golden Triangle” of British Columbia, the Mineral Rich “Red Lake” mining camp of Northwestern Ontario and the “Chapais-Chibougamau” mining camp, the second largest mining camp in Quebec, Canada.

