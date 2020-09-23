Sportswear Industry 2020- Global Market Research, Analysis, Size, Growth and Forecast 2023

“Sportswear – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023”

Updated Research Report of Sportswear Market 2020-2023:

Summary: –

Global Sportswear Market

Overview

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Sportswear Market – By Type (Apparel, Footwear), By Sub-Segment (Topwear, Bottomwear, Accessories, Others, Athletic Footwear, Non-Athletic Footwear), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, India, China, Japan).

According to the report “Global Sportswear Market – By Type (Apparel, Footwear), By Sub-Type – Apparel (Topwear, Bottomwear, Accessories, Others), Footwear (Athletic, Non-Athletic) – By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) Forecast to 2023”, the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 5.80% during 2018-2023.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Sportswear in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Sportswear market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer;

The Top Players Including

Nike

Adidas

UNDER ARMOUR

Puma

Columbia

ASICS

Patagonia

Marmot

THE NORTH FACE

Burton

Volcom

Montbell

Obermeyer

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Hats

Upper Garment

Under Clothing

Skirts

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Sportswear for each application, including

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

Table of Contents

Global Sportswear Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

1 Report Overview

1.1 Definition and Specification

1.2 Report Overview

1.2.1 Manufacturers Overview

1.2.2 Regions Overview

1.2.3 Type Overview

1.2.4 Application Overview

1.3 Industrial Chain

1.3.1 Sportswear Overall Industrial Chain

1.3.2 Upstream

1.3.3 Downstream

1.4 Industry Situation

1.4.1 Industrial Policy

1.4.2 Product Preference

1.4.3 Economic/Political Environment

1.5 SWOT Analysis

2 Product Type Market

2.1 World Product Type Market Performance and Trend

2.1.1 World Market Performance

2.1.2 Different Type of Market Performance

2.2 North America Product Type Market Performance and Trend

2.2.1 North America Market Performance

2.2.2 Different Type of Market Performance

2.3 Europe Product Type Market Performance and Trend

2.3.1 Europe Market Performance

2.3.2 Different Type of Market Performance

2.4 Asia-Pacific Product Type Market Performance and Trend

2.4.1 Asia-Pacific Market Performance

2.4.2 Different Type of Market Performance

2.5 South America Product Type Market Performance and Trend

2.5.1 South America Market Performance

2.5.2 Different Type of Market Performance

2.6 Middle East and Africa Product Type Market Performance and Trend

2.6.1 Middle East and Africa Market Performance

2.6.2 Different Type of Market Performance

5 Market Performance for Manufacturers

5.1 Global Sportswear Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Manufacturers 2013-2018

5.2 Global Sportswear Revenue (M USD) and Market Share by Manufacturers 2013-2018

5.3 Global Sportswear Price (USD/Unit) of Manufacturers 2013-2018

5.4 Global Sportswear Gross Margin of Manufacturers 2013-2018

5.5 Market Concentration

12 Market Forecast 2019-2024

12.1 Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), Market Share and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.1.1 Global Sportswear Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Market Share by Regions 2019-2024

12.1.2 Global Sportswear Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.1.3 Asia-Pacific Sportswear Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.1.5 Europe Sportswear Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.1.6 South America Sportswear Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.1.7 Middle East and Africa Sportswear Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.2 Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) by Types 2019-2024

12.2.1 Overall Market Performance

12.2.2 Hats Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.2.3 Upper Garment Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.2.4 Under Clothing Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.2.5 Skirts Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.3 Sales by Application 2019-2024

12.3.1 Overall Market Performance

12.3.2 Professional Athletic Sales and and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.3.3 Amateur Sport Sales and and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.3.4 Table of Contents Sales and and Growth Rate 2019-2024

12.4 Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Profit

12.4.1 Global Sportswear Price (USD/Unit) Trend 2019-2024

12.4.2 Global Sportswear Gross Profit Trend 2019-2024

Continued……………………

