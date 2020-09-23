Global Sex Toys market 2020: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth Forecast to 2023

“Sex Toys – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023”

Overview

One of the major reasons for the increased use of sex toys is increasing awareness and changing perception among users. A large variety of sex toys are available in the market, which include luxury love devices, romantic toys, and kinky play toys. Several companies are introducing products in keeping with the growing popularity of concepts such as bondage, discipline, sadism, and masochism (BDSM). Similarly, many manufacturers are designing innovative sex toys such as those that can be worn internally.

The growing acceptance of sex toys, where they are no longer considered taboos, has enabled many couples to enhance their sexual lives with the use of sex toys such as vibrators. Furthermore, the presence of specialty sex toy stores and online channels such as Amazon.com, Inc., are enabling people to purchase products with ease. Thus, the increasing acceptance of sex toys as well as continuous product innovations by vendors have increased the popularity of sex toys. The analysts have predicted that the sex toys market will register a CAGR of about 7% by 2023.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Sex Toys in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Sex Toys market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer;

The Top Players Including

Ansell Healthcare

Doc Johnson

BMS Factory

LELO

Luvu Brands

Adam & Eve

Aneros

Bad Dragon

Beate Uhse

Crystal Delights

Eve Garden

Fun Factory

Happy Valley

Je Joue

Jimmyjane

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Vibrators

Rubber Penises

Cock Rings

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Sex Toys for each application, including

Online Sale

Offline Sale

