Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market 2020 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Overview

The global cannabidiol oil (CBD oil) market was worth US$303 mn in 2018 and is expected to rise to US$2147 mn by the end of 2023, exhibiting a whopping CAGR of 33.55% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

Cannabidiol oil (CBD Oil) is derived from the cannabis plant and is known for its medicinal and therapeutic properties. Growing awareness about CBD oil for treating a wide range of conditions has made it popular amongst the pharma industry in recent years. XYZ Research has recently added a report titled, “Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market”, predicting the growth opportunities in the global cannabidiol oil market.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer;

The Top Players Including

ENDOCA

CBD American Shaman

Gaia Botanicals

Isodiol

Medical Marijuana

Aurora Cannabis (AC)

Cannoid

Canopy Growth Corporation

CV Sciences

IRIE CBD

Elixinol

NuLeaf Naturals

PharmaHemp

Folium Biosciences

Canazil

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Marijuana-derived CBD Oil Products

Hemp-derived CBD Oil Products

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) for each application, including

Anxiety

Fibromyalgia (FM)

Diabetes Industry

