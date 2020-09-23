MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: September 14, 2020 to September 21, 2020

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off of our streets. From Monday, September 14, 2020, through Monday, September 21, 2020, MPD detectives and officers recovered 41 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

A Hi-Point CS-380 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of 8th Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-132-026

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-132-155

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Glock 37 .40 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 900 block of Varney Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-132-168

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

A .223 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle was recovered in the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 20-132-258

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of 14th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Richard Nathaniel Silver, of Southeast, D.C., for Firearms Possessed by Convicted Felons, Carrying a Pistol without a License outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-132-332

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Anthony Tyjuan Glover, of Northeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-132-381

A Raven Arms MP-25 .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Lang Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Lashonda Elaine Cooper, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-132-403

A RG Industries .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1100 block of 4th Street, Southwest. CCN: 20-132-438

A Jimenez JA Nine 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Antoine Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-132-672

A Taurus Millennium PT111 G2 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Girard Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 60 -year-old Tidell Lewis, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt, Carrying a Pistol without a License outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-132-680

A handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of Call Place, Southeast. CCN: 20-132-682

A Taurus 709 Slim 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was located in the 2700 block of Douglas Place, Southeast. CCN: 20-132-713

A Glock 41 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Delafield Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Clarence Minor, of Northeast, D.C., for Unlawful Entry, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-132-757

An Iberia JS-40 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 600 block of Condon Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Samuel Lee Marbury, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 20-132-788

Thursday, September 17, 2020

A SCCY CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Deandre Jamal Posey, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Carrying a Pistol without a License outside a Home or Business. CCN: 20-133-245

A SCCY CXP-2 9mm handgun was recovered in the 600 block of 44th Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-133-283

Friday, September 18, 2020

A Taurus .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1800 block of 18th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Rahgee Monte Jordan, of Southeast, D.C., for Robbery while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession . CCN: 20-133-375

A Smith & Wesson M&P45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 20-133-408

A Tanfoglio Witness .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5400 block of C Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Devon Maurice Wilson, of Southeast, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 20-133-420

A Ruger P345 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Charles Edward Thomas, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 20-133-687

A Connecticut Valley Arms .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2900 block of Hillcrest Drive, Southeast. CCN: 20-133-697

A Springfield XDS 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Theft First Degree, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. CCN: 20-133-850

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-years-old Theodore Boone, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-133-874

Saturday, September 19, 2020

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of 14th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Jayvon Alvin Jones, of Landover, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-134-075

A Bersa Thunder .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Juan Antonio Gantt, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Distribution of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 20-134-152

A Sig Sauer P320 9mm caliber handgun and a Springfield XD40 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2800 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Earl Barringer, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Entry, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-134-176

Sunday, September 20, 2020

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3400 block of A Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Daniel Mack, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-134-554

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4400 block of Ponds Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Jermiane Millard, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-134-575

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 31-year-old Devon Lamond Hudson, of Southwest, D.C., and 28-year-old Nickalas Hall, of Waldorf, MD, for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags. CCN: 20-134-591

A SCCY CP-X1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-134-622

A Bersa Thunder 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Water Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Subi Rehei, of Burke, VA, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Simple Assault, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-134-634

A Bersa Thunder .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 20-134-762

A Hi-Point C9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Eric Patterson, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-114-824

Monday, September 21, 2020

A Glock 26 Gen 4 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Central Place, Northeast. CCN: 20-134-872

An Inter Ordnance 7.62 caliber rifle was recovered in the 600 block of Morton Place, Northwest. CCN: 20-135-065

A Charter Arms: The Pink Lady .38mm caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 4900 block of G Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Brandon Tatum, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 20-135-105

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5300 Astor Place, Southeast. CCN: 20-135-143

A Mossberg Blackwater 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 300 block of Division Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 20-135-148

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 34-year-old Burchelle A. Hewlett, of Southeast, D.C., and 39-year-old Donnelle Donte Brand, of Suitland, MD, for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 20-135-236

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the -shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information September be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

