Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1000 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 20, 2020, in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 8:24 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim. During the assault, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and threatened the victim. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Sunday, September 20, 2020, 21 year-old Subi Rehei, of Burke, VA, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Unregistered Firearm, Unregistered Ammunition, and Simple Assault. Additionally, 20 year-old Fortootan Samiei, and 19 year-old Khalid Barakat, both of Fairfax, VA, were arrested and charged with Simple Assault.

 

